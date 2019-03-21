‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards ‘Going Through Hell In Jail,’ Per ‘THG’

Edwards has been behind bars for nearly two months.

It’s approaching the two-month mark since Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was arrested for heroin possession and failure to pay a $36 bar bill, as The Daily Mail reported in January.

Leaving “without paying” for his six Jack Daniel’s drinks saw the ex to Maci Bookout literally “booked” as an outstanding warrant for heroin possession landed this reality star a double-whammy arrest.

Edwards is, as rumored by The Hollywood Gossip, “going through hell” behind bars. The media outlet reports that Edwards’ inmate status is set in stone until his trial on April 15. The notoriously troubled father to Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley, has a long-standing history of law violations, including a DUI.

While no statement from Edwards has been made, The Hollywood Gossip quotes other inmates extensively. All are in custody at Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A diabetic inmate claiming to “subsist” on cold meals because of his condition offered an eye-opener into the facility’s dining.

“Because of that, I have had heartburn very bad. I am a diabetic and because of that I’ve been served cold food trays while the other inmates are served hot food trays.”

Ryan is married to Mackenzie Edwards. He was arrested for being intoxicated behind the wheel while driving to his own wedding.

On March 15, The Inquisitr covered Mackenzie’s apparent “relaxation” with her husband’s incarcerated status.

“Mackenzie seems more relaxed with Ryan gone and not so much on edge. She’s being more like her old self where she is more down to earth and not in defense mode all the time,” one insider said.

Teen Mom OG viewers are, however, more than familiar with Edwards’ ex Maci Bookout’s troublesome journey as she attempts to co-parent their child, Bentley. In 2018, Edwards was arrested for violating probation and possession of heroin.

Following Edwards’ July 2018 arrest, E! News reported Maci admitting she had “no idea” where Ryan was. Openly stating that her ex is “not allowed to contact us” or even “be in the same location as us,” Maci concluded that Ryan being behind bars was for the best. This celebrity mother has been riding a rollercoaster of trials and tribulations ever since her and Edwards’ son was born in 2008.

The Hollywood Gossip further reports inmate complaints at Hamilton County Jail to include being “denied access to proper medical care,” alongside harassment from guards (for which one inmate has filed a lawsuit).

Edwards’ ability to properly parent his children has been a hot topic for Teen Mom viewers, although being behind bars, there isn’t much this father can do. While still a rumor, this report suggests an unstable situation for Edwards.