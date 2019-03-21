UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Fans of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit who happen to be mixed martial arts fans will have two reasons to be excited over the upcoming issue, as UFC Fighter Paige VanZant will be one of the models featured. On Thursday, the issue took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling Boomerang in which VanZant is rocking a barely-there two-piece bikini that puts her fit physique on full display.

In the clip in question, the 24-year-old fighter and author is donning a pale pink bikini consisting of an interesting top, one with two cutouts in the middle that highlight VanZant’s ample bust. The bikini has two thin straps that come together at the top of her chest and tie behind her neck. She teamed it with a matching bottom that sits high on the fighter’s hips, helping accentuate her hourglass figure, particularly her strong thighs and incredibly toned abs.

VanZant is grabbing at the side strings of her bikini bottom as she shakes her booty in the Boomerang. The swimsuit model looks at the camera before gazing down at her body in repeated movements as she shakes her hips. VanZant is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part, styled down, and her tresses cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

Also visible in the photo is a tiny tattoo, in the shape of a heart, on her upper left thigh — near her hip. As the tags included in the caption indicate, VanZant jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to shoot her upcoming spread.

The Boomerang, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 71,000 times. The video garnered more than 13,400 likes and over 120 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise VanZant’s fierceness and good looks.

“That’s a good suit for you. And, a great color. Looking divine,” one user wrote.

“You are one hot mama!! Spectacular,” another one chimed in.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced on Instagram that VanZant would be featured in the upcoming edition, which is set to be released in May. VanZant is joining Ronda Rousey as the only UFC fighters to be featured in the magazine’s annual issue, as MMA Fighting previously pointed out. Aside from her success in the octagon, VanZant has also participated in the reality TV show Dancing with the Stars. The fighter has also published a book, an autobiography titled Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life, which came out last year.