Courteney Cox Returns To Iconic NYC ‘Friends’ Apartment In Hilarious Instagram Video

Courteney Cox has gone back to her Friends roots in a hilarious new video which the actress posted to her Instagram account.

During a visit to New York, Cox swung by the building housing the apartment featured in famous sitcom. The structure is located at the corner of Grove and Bedford Streets in the West Village. In the clip, she is seen walking towards the corner and stating, “Goodnight guys I’m going home.” Music from the classic NBC show played in the video’s background.

The caption of the video read, “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000.” All episodes titles for Friends began with the words “The One Where…” Tagged in the clip was Jimmy Fallon’s wife, Molly McNearney.

Cox penned “Miss those days.”

In the series, Cox portrayed Monica Gellar, a chef. Her roommate, Rachel Green — played by Jennifer Aniston — was a buyer at Bloomingdales. It was always puzzling to New Yorkers that the two would be able to afford the spacious apartment which was central to many episodes of the series. Although it was revealed that Monica inherited the rent-controlled lease from her grandmother, and that the twosome paid only $200 a month, the premise still seemed a bit surreal for New York natives.

According to Page Six, who reported on Cox’s video upload, the rental price for a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village is around $4,500 per month.

Exterior footage of the building was prominently featured throughout all 10 seasons of the series, which ran on NBC from 1994 through 2004. Below the show’s fictional apartment was the hangout for the cast of characters that made up the wildly popular series — Central Perk.

Today, the storefront below the apartment building houses the restaurant The Little Owl, per Page Six.

Cox seems to be waxing nostalgic for her former Friends days. On March 2, she posted her own take on an infamous scene from Friends, one from the 1999 episode titled “The One With the Cop.” In this episode, Ross tries to get his large sofa up the stairs, into his apartment.

The cast of Friends featured Cox, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc as the iconic characters of Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey. During the show’s heyday, the cast were amongst the most popular and highest paid actors on television, each commanding $1 million dollars per episode — over 22 original episodes — during their last season on the air. In 2002, that was an unheard-of payday for television actors.

The New York Times reported that along with the increase in their salaries for the show’s final season, the stars of Friends would receive a portion of the show’s syndication profits.

All 10 seasons of Friends continue to air on Nickelodeon, TBS, and Netflix.