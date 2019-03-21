Kellyanne Conway Calls Husband’s Twitter Attacks Unusual And Says The President Is Defending Her

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway called her husband’s Twitter attacks on President Donald Trump “unusual,” and said the president was defending her with his tweets.

In an interview with Fox Business Network‘s Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Conway spoke about the ongoing Twitter feud between her husband, George Conway, and the president. Conway said her spouse’s criticism of Trump was “unusual.” She also said the president was defending her against what “he thinks is unfairness.”

When asked about Trump criticizing her husband, Conway showed support for the president by pointing out that her husband was not exactly innocent in the matter.

“My husband has been very critical of the president publicly, which is unlike him because he’s usually a very private person,” she said.

The counselor went on to say that her husband not showing support for the president’s agenda was also something that was new to her. She added that George removed himself from consideration for a top job in the Justice Department around two years ago, after the couple decided that the time was not right for both spouses to have jobs in the federal government.

She went on to say that seeing the ongoing spat between the two men become such a focal point in the media was a surprise, since she was raised in a household of strong Italian Catholic women who taught her to “air grievances like that in private.”

Kellyanne Conways’s remarks are the latest in a drama that involves Trump and her husband — who has accused the president of having narcissistic personality disorder, among other things.

While George has routinely questioned the president’s mental state on Twitter, Trump had refrained from hitting back until recently. Trump recently tweeted that George was “a total loser.” The president has since tweeted that George is a “husband from hell” who is jealous of his wife’s success.

Kellyanne Conway said that the president had not responded to George’s previous online attacks because he was being protective of her.

When Bartiromo asked what would compel her husband to make such comments about Trump, Conway responded that she would have to ask him.

In a separate interview with Politico on Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway also defended Trump’s responses to George’s tweets.

“But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?” she asked rhetorically.

Conway also added that she has talked to Trump about his criticism of her husband “in passing,” but the topic does not dominate their conversations.

The White House counselor told Bartiromo that she was “very focused” on her job, and that she felt blessed to be serving the country at this time. She also said that while her job was meaningful to her, the most important thing in her life is her four school-aged children.