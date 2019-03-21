‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Paul Returns And Cleans House

Paul isn't happy with Rey's recent actions.

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that at long last Paul Williams returns to Genoa City, and he cleans house.

Since last fall, Genoa City Police Chief Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) hasn’t been seen on screen. It seems that former head writer and executive producer Mal Young stopped including Paul in the scripts, and Doug Davidson along with his co-star Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) was quite vocal about the situation on social media. Shortly after Young left the show, new head writer Josh Griffin began including scenes with Paul. That first scene comes next week on Tuesday, March 26, and from the looks of things, it is going to be a doozy.

According to She Knows Soaps, Paul roars back into his rightful place. The chief calls Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to task for his part in helping Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) escape their prison transport van while Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) looked for J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). While it’s quite a shock for the Genoa City Police Department to find out that J.T. is alive after all these months, Paul cannot abide by Rey going rogue to reach justice. The Inquisitr reported why J.T. returned after nearly a year.

Paul rails at Rey and tells the detective that he hired him because Rey is known for being dedicated and by the book. Rey looks chagrined about his recent behavior, and there’s a good chance that Paul doesn’t even know the half of it yet since Rey also knows that his wife Mia (Noemi Gonazlez) attacked his sister, (Lola), and Rey didn’t arrest Mia for it.

Just when you thought he was gone….he’s baaaack! #YR pic.twitter.com/6BrqemE6CN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2019

Paul goes even further, though, because instead of giving Rey a second chance, Paul tells the detective that he’s done at GCPD. Paul orders Rey to turn in his badge as well as his gun, and it looks like Rey may be unemployed. Of course, there’s still a chance that Rey will somehow turn it around and get the police chief to give him a second chance. After all, there are times when Paul hasn’t always been so by the book himself during his long history in Genoa City.

If Rey indeed is fired, though, he may have to find a new line of work. For now, the city seems a bit low on private investigators, so that is one natural option for him. There’s also always the possibility that Sharon (Sharon Case) will give Rey a job at Crimson Lights. It would undoubtedly be a short commute from upstairs.