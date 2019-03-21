Kylie Jenner Slams Critics Who Don’t Think She’s A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire, ‘There’s No Other Word To Use’

Kylie is admitting that she's a special case when it comes to being self-made.

Kylie Jenner is firing back at the critics who claimed that she isn’t “self-made” after Forbes recently branded her the youngest self-made billionaire, largely due to the huge success of her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line. In a new interview with Interview, Kylie made it pretty clear that she thinks she most definitely is self-made despite the exposure she got from her famous family and her involvement with Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After it was pointed out that many people don’t think the term is “100% accurate” to describe her because of her family background and her big start on the family’s E! reality show, 21-year-old Jenner responded, “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth.”

“That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15,” Jenner then continued of why she believes the title is, in fact, accurate.

“I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that,” she then added of how she founded Kylie Cosmetics.

The mom of one also told the site that she found being one of the youngest successful businesswomen to be a “blessing” and then revealed that she never expected the company to take off in the way it has.

“I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into,” the KUWTK star told the outlet of the company’s huge success over the past few years, adding that she now wants to give back to others with her wealth and platform. “It feels amazing, it’s wild, and being the youngest ever to do it is a blessing.”

As reported by Vox at the time, Kylie faced huge backlash last year after she was branded “self-made” by the outlet.

Social media was flooded with comments criticizing the term after it was first used to describe her, and the star has continued to face criticism over her financial status ever since as her business continues to grow.

It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made. She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege. Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that. https://t.co/2HzIJbLb8q — roxane gay (@rgay) July 11, 2018

Kylie Jenner is not self made. #sorrynotsorry — its_abigailparker (@abigailmakeith1) March 12, 2019

Still appalled people are saying kylie Jenner is a “self made billionaire” LOL thank u next. — MACIE BAMBRICK (@BambrickMacie) March 16, 2019

Can we stop calling Kylie Jenner a “self made billionaire?!?!” — Briana Rapa (@briana_rapa) March 15, 2019

Funny joke: Kylie Jenner “self-made” billionaire. Try again ???????????? — Chris Dzema (@DzemaChristian) March 15, 2019

She previously addressed all the controversy last month in an interview with Paper Magazine, where she once again made it clear that she very much does consider herself to be a self-made billionaire because her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner cut her off financially at the age of 15-years-old.

“The self-made thing is true,” she said in another recent interview with the outlet, adding that her famous parents told her as a teenager that she needed to go out and make her own money rather than relying on the family’s wealth.

“I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited,” Kim Kardashian’s little sister then added.

But while Kylie is hitting back at the haters over her financial status, she is spending time with her 1-year-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi Webster.

As The Inquisitr shared just last week, the 21-year-old recently shared a number of sweet videos via her Instagram Stories that showed her spending some quality time with her little girl as she got her hair and makeup done by her glam team.

One particularly adorable clip shared by the reality star on her social media account even showed little Stormi saying the word “mama” as Jenner captured the sweet moment on camera before then sharing it with the world.

The Inquisitr has previously reported that Jenner has also posted adorable videos with her daughter in the past while promoting her uber-successful cosmetics line.