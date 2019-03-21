‘RHOBH’ Fans Are Over The Puppy Gate Drama In Season 9

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is six episodes into Season 9 and the drama has revolved around one topic and one topic only. What has now been dubbed as “puppy gate” is steering the course of all storylines in this season. Things blew up when it was revealed that Dorit Kemsley adopted a second puppy from Vanderpump Dogs which she ended up not keeping. Dorit gave the dog to another home, but the puppy eventually found its way into a shelter.

Attention shifted off Dorit and her actions to Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump (LVP). The two women apparently decided to set up Dorit by bringing the dog on camera and letting viewers know that Dorit had adopted a dog and gave it away as she had now done for the second time. The alleged arrangement that took place without the cameras is what has spawned puppy gate and the viewers are clearly over it by their reactions on Twitter.

Teddi, with the help of other cast members, began to realize she was a pawn of LVP’s to help her set up Dorit and eventually turned on her friend. Now most viewers are siding with LVP in the whole scandal, but the majority of them are over the whole situation, to begin with.

“This puppygate thing is the most stupid thing I have ever seen, enough already! I can’t even,” one viewer tweeted.

“Sick of the same story, tell me when the #puppygate is over #RHOBH,” another added.

For six episodes the viewers have been pounded with a topic they have absolutely no interest in. Many fans are pointing the finger at Dorit and wondering why no one is frustrated with the designer for adopting a second dog that she decided not to keep.

Other viewers are upset about what they feel is a planned takedown of LVP by Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Kyle Richards. The drama this season has already pushed LVP to leave the season midway through filming and also has her on the fence about leaving the franchise entirely.

Caption this! Body language can say more than words ever could. Post your caption below before tonight’s new #RHOBH at 9/8c! ???? pic.twitter.com/MPnkhnLwX7 — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 19, 2019

“How is everyone turning this puppy gate around of [sic] LVP, when DORIT didn’t care enough about this dog to give it back to Lisa it ended up at a kill shelter? Have we forgotten that detail? Or are we gonna continue blaming LVP and kicking her while she’s down?” a different viewer tweeted.

According to Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen, the puppy gate drama will only be discussed on the show for a couple more weeks, and that’s when LVP is suspected to leave the season. A major blow out between LVP and Kyle is creeping up on viewers and was teased in the first episode, resulting in LVP and her husband, Ken Todd, kicking the American Woman producer out of their home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.