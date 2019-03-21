Seth Meyers Warns Donald Trump About Calling Anyone A ‘Husband From Hell’

The late night host points out Trump's own failings as a twice-divorced man trailed by cheating scandals.

Late night comedian Seth Meyers has some helpful hints for Donald Trump in reference to interfering in the marriage of George Conway and his wife, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway. Meyers suggests that before you call someone else a “husband from hell,” you take a good look at your own situation.

Vanity Fair reports that yesterday’s love/hate triangle gave Meyers lots of material from which to draw attention back to the previous marriages of Donald Trump. The president had taken to insulting Republican stalwart George Conway, suggesting that he criticizes the Trump administration because he’s envious of the successes of his wife, Kellyanne.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

Meyers took this latest tweet from Trump, and offered up some food for thought when it came to doling out marital advice.

“I’m sorry, but you are the last person who should call anyone else the ‘husband from hell.’ You’ve been divorced twice, you paid hush money to a porn star, your affairs were all over the tabloids, and you misspelled your wife’s name!”

With the last comment, Meyers was referencing a tweet after first lady Melania Trump’s hospitalization — a tweet wherein Trump referred to his wife as Melanie.

Kellyanne Conway says Trump attacks her husband because "he is protective of me" https://t.co/a4qoNe8JCL pic.twitter.com/TRXdrLUvVH — The Hill (@thehill) March 21, 2019

Meyers continued, saying that “husband from hell” sounds like “the name of a Lifetime movie” about Trump’s life, suggesting that it would totally be Alec Baldwin in the title role.

On his show, Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Saturday Night Live alum regularly spends his monologue examining Trump’s gaffes. At other times, Meyers takes aim at policy, like Trump’s idea of arming teachers in the wake of the Parkland shooting, per The Inquisitr.

Meyers says that arming teachers might be the most ridiculous idea that the NRA and Trump had suggested after the school shooting. The comedian suggested that taking a stressed teacher, one making $30,000, and putting a gun in their hand sounds crazy. He finished by saying that there are a lot of things that teachers need in the classroom, but that a gun isn’t one of them.