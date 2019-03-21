George Conway Attacks Donald Trump As The ‘Worst Kind Of Dumb’

He says the U.S. is like a banana republic under Trump.

The George Conway-Donald Trump battle escalated on Thursday after the lawyer and husband of White House counsel Kellyanne Conway ripped into the president for being the “worst kind of dumb.” Conway took to Twitter once again to call out Trump for being a “narcissist” and a “compulsive” liar.

“[T]o understand Trump ‘you have to look at everything through the prism of his narcissism.’ Once you do that, pretty much everything makes sense,” he wrote about an interview he did with The New Yorker.

“The only qualifier to this is that his compulsive lying is also important to understand. He lies, as we have seen, about everything, about matters big and small, about things that matter and things that don’t,” he added. “He lies even when it makes no sense to lie. As one of his lawyers once told me, Trump couldn’t be allowed to talk to Mueller because ‘he’d lie his a** off.'”

“He’s the worst kind of dumb,” Conway concluded on Twitter.

While speaking with The New Yorker, Conway expanded on his philosophy towards the president. When Trump grounded the Boeing 737 Max in America, many people were surprised, Conway included. This was because Trump had previously agreed to let the Federal Aviation Administration make the announcement.

Conway says that Trump’s decision to announce the ban was part of his narcissistic tendencies. Being the center of attention at a time like that is his way of making himself seem important, Conway explained. When asked if that makes the U.S. a banana republic, the lawyer agreed that it does, adding that were it not for the constitution holding the president back, the country would be one.

He added that Trump’s narcissism makes him a weak president because he isn’t able to persuade those who don’t already agree with him.

Trump and Conway have been going back and forth this week, after Conway started criticizing Trump’s mental health. In a series of posts, as The Inquisitr reported, Conway called for someone to look into the president’s state of mind for the good of the country.

The president shot back that Conway was a “total loser.” He later attacked Conway for being a terrible husband. Kellyanne Conway, who works for Trump, has been dragged into the middle of the argument, stuck between her husband and her boss. She told reporters that the spat hasn’t impacted her job, as The Inquisitr previously reported, but that she believes that Trump has every right to attack her husband.