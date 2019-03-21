Jenna Dewan Keeps ‘Gushing About How Amazing Her Relationship’ With Boyfriend Steve Kazee Is

Jenna Dewan has total heart eyes for the new man in her life — Steve Kazee.

Since her split from husband Channing Tatum, Dewan has slowly dipped her feet back into the dating pool and is very happy with her new relationship. A source tells People that Jenna is really happy with Kazee and she loves the way that he is with her daughter, 5-year-old Everly. The trio was spotted walking through West Hollywood this past weekend and looked as happy as can be.

“Jenna is gushing about how amazing her relationship with Steve is,” a source dished.

The couple has been linked since October and have spent a number of events together including Valentine’s Day and Dewan’s December birthday. Though she is still co-parenting with ex Channing Tatum, an insider reveals that she is ready to move on with her life. And the same goes for Channing Tatum. As fans know, Tatum has been dating singer Jessie J and just like Dewan’s relationship with Kazee, their relationship also seems to be heating up.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the two could even be looking to start a family together sometime in the near future. An insider shared that Jessie feels as though her biological clock is ticking “loudly,” and she would love to start a family with Channing sooner rather than later. After being diagnosed with an unnamed illness, Jessie opened up to fans about doctors telling her that she wouldn’t be able to have kids.

Jenna Dewan holds hands with her boyfriend Steve Kazee and more star snaps https://t.co/6JOCtT3wUP pic.twitter.com/ktJJl4fRgO — Page Six (@PageSix) March 19, 2019

But, Jessie has changed her diet and lifestyle and she recently let fans know that she won’t give up, something that she discusses in her song “Four Letter Word.”

“I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn’t happen naturally, then that wasn’t meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires every day. We are strong! Time will tell!”

And luckily for Jessie, another insider shares that Channing is also ready to commit himself to the singer and he’s a “one woman” guy, which means that he’s totally committed to the singer and is looking forward to the next steps.

Last April, Channing and Jenna shocked fans by announcing that they were getting a divorce after nine years or marriage. The pair announced the news in a statement, saying that they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” but still called themselves two “best friends” who realized that it was time to move down different paths.