Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Criticized By Queen Elizabeth’s Former Spokesman Reports ‘Us Weekly’

A former spokesman for Queen Elizabeth criticized Meghan Markle’s luxe New York City baby shower reported Us Weekly, who revealed that the event was “over the top.”

Queen Elizabeth‘s former press spokesman, Dickie Arbiter commented that the event would have never been held in England as the British do not host events such as baby showers, believing them to be “an American thing.” It is rumored that despite this declaration, Markle will be having another shower in the U.K. hosted by sister-in-law Kate Middleton for her family and friends, but that has not been confirmed as yet.

The Cut reported that Markle will indeed have a U.K. baby shower, revealing that a select group of friends that will include Victoria Beckham and her mother, Victoria Ragland, will fete the mother-to-be at Buckingham Palace. Ragland did not attend the New York City soiree.

Said Arbiter to Us Weekly, “Baby showers, it’s very much an American thing. We don’t do it here in the U.K. It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there.”

Markle’s luxe baby shower, held over one weekend in February in New York City, was attended by some of her closest American friends, including celebrities such as Serena Williams (who picked up the tab), Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulrooney, Abigail Spencer and Gayle King to name a few.

The event was rumored to have cost $200K according to Cosmopolitan. Held at The Mark Hotel, the cost for the one-night stay in the Penthouse suite that is two floors and reportedly the most expensive hotel room in America totaled $75K. Elle reported that the suite has vaulted ceilings, four bedrooms and a massive terrace overlooking Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Guests reportedly placed their gifts in a baby crib and enjoyed treats from a cotton candy machine.

“As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her. I think she’d have felt she was missing out if she didn’t have one,” reported Vanity Fair. “It’s been such a fun time for her; she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself.”

Glamour reported that Markle’s shower allowed guests the chance to enjoy food from chef Jean Georges Vongerichten and the group also took a flower arranging class.

Elle reported that the Duchess of Sussex spent the weekend catching up with her friends and generally enjoying a girls weekend in the city.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child this spring.