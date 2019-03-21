Lori Loughlin & Family Reportedly ‘Laying Low’ At Home Following College Admissions Scandal Backlash

Lori Loughlin and her family are not seeing much else aside from the inside of their Bel Air mansion these days.

Since the “Varsity Blues” scandal broke last week, Loughlin and co. have not really been seen out publicly as they’ve been camped out in their home. A source close to the family tells People that Lori, daughters Bella and Olivia Jade, and husband Mossimo Giannulli are trying to deal with this “nightmare” and living in the moment for the time being. For now, the insider reveals that the family thinks that the best place for them to be is at home.

“The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home. Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

Last week, the famous couple was arrested on two felony charges — one for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and another for honest services mail fraud. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were released from police custody after posting $1 million bonds, and they have each hired an attorney to represent them. As of now, the pair has not yet entered a plea, but it’s been reported that a lot of emails from the couple in regards to the scandal have basically caught them dead in their tracks.

As many know, the two came under fire for their alleged role in the now infamous scandal referred to as “Varsity Blues.” The couple is accused of paying upward of $500,000 to have their daughters pose as crew recruits in order to gain admission into the prestigious University of Southern California since their academics likely weren’t enough to get them into the school. At this point, it’s still unclear whether Bella and Olivia Jade had any idea what their folks were doing.

While most students who were part of the scandal are getting reviewed by the university to see if they will be expelled from the school, The Inquisitr shared that Bella and Olivia have already decided that they will not be going back. Right now, the sisters are taking things one day at a time and have no plans to return to class at USC.

“They don’t plan to return to USC. Right now, they are just focused on getting through this ordeal,” an insider dished. “The girls are not talking about future plans. They are more focused on what’s next for their parents.”

Since the scandal broke, the family has really been feeling the pain. Not only was YouTuber Olivia Jade dropped from a number of sponsorships, but the Hallmark Channel also dropped Lori from the network.

Loughlin and Giannulli are both expected to appear in court next week.