Madison Beer Announces She Has Split With Zack Bia

People Magazine has reported that Madison Beer and Zack Bia have split.

Nearly one year after the “Home With You” singer and Zack first began their on-again, off-again relationship, the couple is going their separate ways, a source confirmed to the magazine.

They had previously split last summer following an explosive argument outside of Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy in July. However, they renewed their romance in December ahead of starting the year with a New Year’s kiss.

The rumors of their split first started over the weekend when she posted a series of tweets implying they were no more.

“Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by a**holes and people who don’t care about you,” Beer tweeted.

“pleeeeaaaseeeee listen to your heart,” she continued and preached to her fans.

“Single Madison thrives,” Madison expressed, making it clear she wasn’t in a relationship anymore.

The couple was previously seen at Paris Fashion Week together in January where they cozied up in the front row during the Off-White presentation.

On Instagram, Zack has over 166,000 Instagram followers where he posts many fashion style posts for them to see.

Beer, on the other hand, boasts a huge 12.5 million followers. From red carpet looks to behind the scene studio photos, she is always keeping her loyal following up to date with what’s going on in her world. Many of her posts get over 1 million likes and are commented on by thousands of users.

Madison first rose to fame when Justin Bieber discovered her on YouTube and let his followers know about her.

In 2013, she released her debut single “Melodies.” In 2018, she released her debut EP, As She Pleases, which consists of seven tracks. It was released via First Access records. She released three singles from it — “Dead,” “Say It To My Face,” and “Home With You,” which went platinum in Norway and gold in Canada. The EP was supported by a tour that went by the same name.

Her latest single is with rapper Offset on the song, “Hurts Like Hell.” Its music video achieved over 18 million views within four months. In her career, she has collaborated with many familiar names such as Jack & Jack, K/DA, Cody Simpson, and David Guetta.

In 2013, she made her acting debut in the film Louder Than Words playing the role of Amy.

On Instagram yesterday, Madison implied she had finished her debut album by posting multiple photos of herself in a studio and producers.

“we made an album,” she captioned the pictures.