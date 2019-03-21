Matt Lauer Is Allegedly Worried Katie Couric’s New Tell-All Book Will Expose His Secrets, Per ‘Radar Online’

In November of 2017, Matt Lauer was let go from his longtime position at NBC’s The Today Show following allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of the anchor by a former network employee. As Page Six previously shared, Lauer was fired following the revelation that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with the staffer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and that the behavior continued for several months thereafter.

Now, Radar Online has revealed that Katie Couric is penning a tell-all book that has Lauer nervous that his former Today Show co-host is going to spill even more dirt on the disgraced anchor.

“Katie knows a lot of Matt’s secrets, so it’s no wonder he’s worried. She saw and heard everything and Matt’s racking his brain for anything that might come back to haunt him,” a source close to Couric shared.

Allegedly, Couric received $12 million for the book, which currently has the working title Unexpected — so the insider thinks that the hefty price tag will prompt her to open up about working alongside Lauer, and to share the inside scoop over what really went down on set between Lauer and other women.

Since the news broke that Lauer had been involved with scandalous behavior with the woman, more stories of the like began to surface about the NBC alum’s disturbing behavior. Reports of Lauer “preying” on younger women, and that the morning show anchor had a secret button in his dressing room that allowed him to lock the door in order to participate in the alleged trysts uninterrupted came pouring in.

The insider further shared that although Lauer was not the source of her leaving the show, she did admit that he used to “pinch her butt,” and that she had a difficult time dealing with his arrogant and rude persona. Couric allegedly was also not surprised that Lauer’s behavior got him sacked from his job, and that he should be concerned about what she writes in the book about him.

“Privately, she’s saying Lauer got exactly what he deserved! So, yes, he should be worried about what she writes — very worried!”

The woman at the center of the scandal, who was reportedly Merideth Vieira’s assistant, is also penning her own tell-all, as Page Six reported. The unnamed woman, who has been keeping a low profile since the incident first made headlines, was at once nervous about telling her side of the story but has since decided to come clean.

“This was not a fling; it was an affair. She went and complained and Matt was fired,” an insider shared, adding that Lauer denied the accusations at first, but later admitted to it after he was confronted by NBC News chairman, Andy Lack, at Lauer’s Upper Eastside apartment.

Since the scandal broke, Lauer has been keeping his private life under wraps while living in the Hamptons as he awaits the finalization of his divorce from his estranged wife, Annette Roque, whom he shares three children with.