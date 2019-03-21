‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Rocks A Hot Pink Sports Bra To Celebrate 40th Birthday

Melissa's flaunting her toned body as she celebrates the big 4-0.

Melissa Gorga is showing off her amazing body to celebrate turning 40-years-old. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star proudly flaunted her amazing body in her sports gear for her big birthday on March 21, rocking a hot pink sports bra on her Instagram page as she started the day with a workout.

The mom-of-three flaunted her toned figure in the two new photos posted to her account this week, which had Melissa showing off all her hard work in the gym in her colorful crop top, tight black leggings, and a pair of sneakers to her 1.7 million followers.

In the first snap, Gorga posed with both hands over her head as she stood on a giant rock. She then showed off her impressive bicep muscles in the second as she made a fist with her hand while posing on the rock outdoors.

The TV personality and New Jersey boutique owner had her long hair down for the birthday snaps and also sported a pair of hoop earrings in both ears.

Fans praised the stunning RHONJ star in the comments section, where many couldn’t believe Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law is now 40-years-old.

“Dayum you make 40 look great! You’ve always been my fav… always felt for you when it comes to how ur treated by your sister-in-law,” one fan of the Bravo reality show wrote.

“You make 40 look FOXY! Let it Shine. Happy Birthday March sister. Class act,” said another Instagram user, while a third commented, “There is no way you’re 40! Stuntin’ is a habit. Happy birthday!!”

Gorga has been very open and honest in the past about how important a healthy lifestyle is for her.

“I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life,” the reality star told Us Weekly of how hard she works to keep her body in such amazing shape. “That one hour a day is for me. And it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for IMG

The star — who’s a mom to Antonia, Joey, and Gino with husband Joe Gorga — also shared with the outlet how she doesn’t see working out and hitting the gym as a punishment and instead treats it as being an “investment” in herself.

“You’re taking care of you so you can look good on Friday night when you go out,” Melissa said of her attitude towards working out. “It’s not a punishment to go to the gym, it’s a gift … it’s an investment in yourself!”

Gorga has proudly shown off all that hard work in several snaps posted to her official Instagram page and is certainly no stranger to sharing bikini and swimsuit photos with her legions of followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Melissa recently showed off her seriously toned body at the beach in a pretty skimpy black and white swimsuit as she splashed around in the ocean during a vacation to St. Maarten back in December.

The Inquisitr also revealed that she then proudly revealed her toned bikini body once again while vacationing with her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars, including Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub, in a post shared on her social media in January.