Nikki Bella Breaks Down After Returning To Napa For First Time Since Split With John Cena

Nikki Bella’s recent trip to Napa is a heck of a lot different than the last time she visited.

In a trailer for the new episode and season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, return to wine country for the first time since she called off her engagement to John Cena. As fans know, Napa used to hold a special place in Nikki’s heart since that is where she and Cena were going to get married. In fact, the last time she was there, it was when she and the actor were checking out potential wedding venues.

During the episode, Bella tearfully explains that she hasn’t been back to Napa since her highly-publicized split and it’s been really hard for her with all of the emotions that she is feeling.

“This is the first time I’ve been back in Napa since my big breakup and I just immediately get all the memories. But a part of me is like, ‘OK, Nicole. Now you have to make new memories,'” Bella tells the camera.

After that, she says a lightbulb kind of went off in her head and she realized that that was the reason why she was crying so much the previous day.

“I feel like it was the first time I’m just fully, like, starting my true grieving and healing process.”

It’s then that Brie asks Nikki how she will handle seeing John with another woman for the first time.

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s gonna kill me,” she says.

Though Nikki knows it will be hard, she says that she needs to move on and start the “new” her, something that doesn’t involve her ex. But it seems like Nikki has already made strides in her personal life since the episode aired. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Bella has been linked to her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple appear to be going strong.

A source close to the pair shares that Chigvintsev already has the stamp of approval from Nikki’s family. After her split from John, the family was worried that it would take Nikki a while to move on but seeing her with Artem makes them incredibly happy. And Bella feels the same way. Though the romance is still relatively new, a source shares that Nikki’s heart is “very smitten” and as fans could see on Dancing With the Stars, the couple has great chemistry.