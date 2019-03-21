Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson To Explore Mental Health And Body Image In New Documentary

Jesy Nelson might be a busy lady as a member of Little Mix, but that isn’t going to stop her creating a documentary to explore mental health and body image for the BBC.

According to Vogue, Jesy will explore how growing up in the age of the selfie, the rise of body shaming, and trolling is affecting the mental health of young people today. The program will focus on her own experience in dealing with such issues, which can only become heightened when living a life in the public eye. It’s set to be titled Jesy Nelson: My Story.

“This is a project really close to my heart, and I’m delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today,” the “Think About Us” hitmaker expressed.

“BBC Three has a rich history of delivering impactful films and we’re really pleased that we can provide a platform for Jesy to tell her story. As a young female in a successful girl band where intense scrutiny from the public is the norm, Jesy offers a unique perspective on the impact social media can have on an individual and their mental health,” Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three said.

Nelson’s personal Instagram account has over 5.1 million followers. Her posts boast hundreds of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

On the Little Mix group account, they have over 11.4 million followers on Instagram.