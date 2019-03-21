Donny & Marie Osmond To End Vegas Show In November 2019

Donny and Marie Osmond, entertainers who have been in the public eye together for more than 40 years, will say their final goodbye to their long-running Las Vegas show in November 2019 after more than 11 years as a continuously running act for the Flamingo Hotel and Casino.

The brother-and-sister singing act appeared on Good Morning America, where they made their stunning announcement.

“It’s been rumored that we’re bringing ‘Donny and Marie’ to an end here in Las Vegas. We’re here to say it’s official,” Donny Osmond said on Good Morning America.

The twosome noted that the decision to end their Vegas residency was “very, very hard.”

“We have been through so much the last 11 years. Her particularly,” Donny said. “And she gets on stage and she’s such a professional. She does a great job. I’m gonna miss this a lot.”

“I have been through a lot but he’s been my rock. I went through a terrible divorce here… and a terrible custody battle… and I lost a child here,” Marie added.

Marie Osmond’s son, Michael Blosil, committed suicide in 2010, leaping to his death from his Los Angeles apartment building. He was just 18-years-old, reported The New York Daily News.

“What she’s gone through and still remained a professional and goes out there and performs for the audiences,” said Osmond of his sister, noting that the two have a “bond that will never be broken.”

The duo began their Vegas stint with a commitment for six weeks, which stretched into 11 years. The 61- and 59-year-old entertainers continued to pack houses with a show that featured songs from their careers, including hits from The Osmonds, their solo material, and contemporary favorites.

Donny joined the singing group The Osmonds at the tender age of 5 when they were a quartet featuring brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay Osmond. Marie made a name for herself at the age of 13 in the country music field, scoring her first big hit with the song “Paper Roses.”

The two were featured on their own television show in the mid-1970s titled The Donny and Marie Show. Donny was just 18 and Marie 16 when they starred in the series, making them the youngest entertainers in television history to host their own variety series. The Donny and Marie Show ran from 1975-1979,

Both siblings have also appeared on Broadway. Donny Osmond portrayed Gaston in Beauty and the Beast in 1994, while Marie played Anna Leonowens in The King and I in 1996.

Donny Osmond has been married to his teenage sweetheart Debbie for 41 years. The couple is parents to five children — Donald Clark Osmond Jr., Jeremy James Osmond, Brandon Michael Osmond, Christopher Glenn Osmond, and Joshua Davis Osmond. They have 10 grandchildren.

Marie Osmond has been married twice, to Stephen Craig in 1982 and to Brian Blosil in 1986. After her divorce from Blosil, she remarried Craig in 2011, wearing the same dress she wore for their first wedding. Marie Osmond has eight children — Stephen Craig, and Rachel, Matthew, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, and Abigail Blosil. Three were naturally conceived and five were adopted. She has six grandchildren.

Donny and Marie Osmond’s last show at The Flamingo Hotel and Casino will be on November 16.