Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Favorite Way To Work Out

Hailey Baldwin always looks fabulous and, according to a new article from Us Weekly, the model revealed her favorite workout routine. As it turns out, she is a fan of heated workouts, including hot pilates and hot yoga.
“I’ve been doing hot pilates for around two years now,” Hailey revealed.
Hot pilates and hot yoga are like regular pilates and yoga, but they are done in a warm studio. Why does Hailey prefer these kinds of workouts? She happens to have an interesting explanation for favoring these routines.
“I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier.”
She explained that the workouts are “addictive” and even revealed that after a workout, her face is “like a tomato.”
Working out in a heated room may not be appealing to everyone, especially because when you exercise, you typically sweat. However, exercising in a hot room isn’t a problem for Hailey. She explained why she prefers doing hot workouts, revealing that she feels she “works harder.”
“I feel like I work harder because you know sometimes when you go to a workout and you feel stiff, so it’s painful and you don’t really want to do the work? When you’re warm, that doesn’t happen.”
stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle… I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.
Hailey, who married pop singer Justin Bieber last fall, has been open about her workout routine as well as her beauty routine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently opened up to Marie Claire about her makeup preferences. She revealed that, when it comes to makeup, “less is more.” The model added that she would rather have a “bare-look” as opposed to a “full done-up look.”
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber shocked fans when they married last year in a quiet courthouse ceremony in New York. The couple had announced their engagement in July 2018. At the time of the engagement announcement, they had only been dating for a few months after reconnecting with each other. While fans didn’t expect them to get married so quickly, the couple has been happy together.
Although they are legally married, there has been some talk that they will have a more formal wedding in the future. However, it is unclear when that will happen. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, wedding plans are reportedly on hold while Justin Bieber works on his mental health issues. Reportedly, that is the couple’s main focus at the time. Hailey has reportedly been very supportive of her husband during this time as well.