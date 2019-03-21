Britney Spears’ Dad Allegedly Shuts Down Wedding Plans For The Singer & Sam Asghari, Per ‘Radar Online’

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Britney Spears has been eager to marry her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, but has been unable to walk down the aisle without her father Jamie’s approval. The ailing patriarch of the Spears family has had the 37-year old pop sensation under a conservatorship since her very public meltdown in 2007 and has controlled everything from her finances to her major life events.

Now, a source close to Britney has shared with Radar Online that Jamie, who is recovering at home following a life-saving surgery, has put his foot down in regards to any marital union between his daughter and the 25-year-old backup dancer.

“Britney wants to marry Sam and have another baby, but her father says no,” the insider shared while adding that he fears the younger Asghari is after his daughter’s $200 million fortune.

Spears’ conservatorship will run out when she turns 40, but the “Toxic” singer may not want to wait that long, as she yearns to be a mother again and add a sibling to the two boys she already shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. If Spears does tie the knot again, a wedding could create complicated legal issues for Britney and her team, and her dad may not want to do anything to disrupt the order he has helped introduce to his daughter’s life, a source shared with Us Weekly.

“Britney can’t get married unless Jamie approves it, and Jamie is inclined not to, because it would only [create complicated] legal issues,” a source close to Spears revealed, while further adding that if the singer did want to expand her family, Jamie would have to approve of that, too.

Since undergoing her conservatorship led by her father, Spears has completely turned her life around. In 2007, fans watched as Spears’ mental health underwent a scary, slow decline, and the tipping point came when she shaved her head in front of paparazzi cameras shortly before grabbing an umbrella in an attempt to smash open a nearby car window.

Spears made a comeback over time, and eventually secured a residency in Las Vegas — which has now been put on hold due to her father’s health battle. Jamie fell ill after his colon ruptured, and Spears told fans that she would put her career and Las Vegas residency on hiatus to focus on her family. Britney also thanked her fans for their support during the family’s difficult time.

An insider also shared that Asghari hasn’t left Spears’ side during the scary ordeal involving her father’s health and that he has fully supported the singer as she focuses on Jamie as he heals — even if that means that the couple has to spend less time together.

“Sam has been supportive through her dad’s health issues. He treats her like a queen,” the source shared.