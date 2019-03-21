Amy Schumer Shares Why She Opened Up About Husband’s Autism Spectrum Diagnosis In Netflix Special

When it comes to her personal life and struggles and that of her husband, Amy Schumer is an open book.

The comedienne appeared on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week and it was there that she opened up about her husband, Chris Fischer’s, autism spectrum diagnosis yet again. As fans know, Amy first revealed that her husband was on the spectrum during her new Netflix special Amy Schumer: Growing. This week, the soon-to-be mom told the late-night host that both she and Chris wanted to open up about it because the experience has been nothing but positive for them.

“I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed, even some of their children, because of the stigma that comes along with it, but you’re not just diagnosed and they throw you out.”

She also shared that she wants to try and encourage people to open up about their own diagnosis and not think that there is a negative stigma around it. Schumer told the audience that if people are able to get help with it and be given the tools they need to deal with it, then it can be so much more manageable, as has been the case with Chris. Amy also made it clear that not everybody’s story will happen just like Chris’ did, but she still couldn’t help but gush over what a great guy he is.

“He’s an amazing guy. I don’t want to make it sound like, ‘I’m so nice that I married someone with autism,'” she said.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Schumer revealed to fans that her husband and soon-to-be father of her child is actually on the autism spectrum. During the special, Schumer discussed what it’s like to be married to someone who is on the spectrum in one of the more vulnerable parts of her routine.

To start off the topic, Amy told that crowd that from the very beginning, she knew that her husband’s brain was a little bit different than hers, but that’s one of the reasons she fell in love with him in the first place. She shared that early on, there were some signs that helped her notice that he was different.

“I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much… My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum.”

Then, Amy went on to explain to the crowd that once they received his diagnosis, all of those little moments that kind of made her scratch her head before really started to make sense. Whenever Chris has something on his mind, he says it and he doesn’t care about social norms or acting a certain way.

Amy says that that is one of the main reasons why she fell in love with him.