Paris Hilton Wants To Join Aunt Kyle Richards On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,’ Per ‘Radar’

Could Paris Hilton be the next member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills even though she doesn’t have a ring on it? If it was up to her, then the answer would be yes.

The Bravo reality show has been somewhat of a family affair for Paris’ family. Currently, her aunt, Kyle Richards, is starring in the hit show and has since the very first season. Her other aunt, Kim Richards, appeared in the series for a few seasons, though she is off the show now. But a new report from Radar Online suggests that Hilton wants to get back to her reality television roots and join the cast of the show.

According to an insider, Kyle Richards is actually the one that is trying to get Paris to join, and Paris thinks that it could be fun, especially since her aunt already stars in the series. This means she would definitely have an ally on her side during any cat fights.

“These shows get so nasty it’s good to have a relative at your side,” the insider shared.

But if Hilton does indeed join the show, she wants to cash in big time, according to the source.

“Paris wants a million bucks — and thinks she’s worth every penny!”

It remains to be seen whether or not the deal will get done but it would be interesting to see a single lady in the cast. As The Inquisitr shared this past fall, Hilton and fiancee Chris Zylka decided to part ways, calling off their engagement. A source close to the pair dished that the couple’s relationship became “off-kilter” after two years together and they decided to part ways — this was after they had already postponed their wedding.

For weeks following the split, both Hilton and Zylka remained tight-lipped, but the hotel heiress finally broke her silence on the split during an appearance on The Talk.

“I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard. It was this whirlwind romance and I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realized after time that it wasn’t the right decision.”

The former Simple Life star made sure to reiterate the fact that there are no hard feelings between the two and she even wished Chris “the best” in his future endeavors. But for now, Paris says that she is focused on her work as a DJ and with her fragrance line. But eventually, she would love to have her happy ending and get married and have children.