Bethenny Frankel Shares Bikini Snap With 8-Year-Old Daughter Bryn

The 'RHONY' star shared a sweet photo with her daughter in celebration of International Happiness Day.

Bethenny Frankel is sharing her happiness with fans on social media. The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram on March 20, which just so happened to be International Happiness Day, to share what appeared to be a throwback snap of herself and her daughter enjoying the sun together.

In the photo posted to her account, 48-year-old Bethenny could be seen planting a sweet kiss on her 8-year-old daughter’s face as they splashed around in a swimming pool together during a vacation.

Frankel showed off her incredible body in a blue striped two-piece bikini, while little Bryn opted for some fun red swimwear as she spent some quality time with her mom. The star opted to cover her daughter’s face with a red heart emoji for privacy reasons.

In the caption, the Bravo reality star admitted that spending time with Bryn — who’s her only child with former husband Jason Hoppy — is happiness to her, as she added the hashtag #InternationalHappinessDay.

The vacation snap has already received more than 65,000 likes since Frankel shared it on her account as well as hundreds of comments from her fans who shared sweet messages after seeing the adorable mother/daughter moment.

“I [love] how you protect your daughters [sic] privacy. You are an amazing mommy,” one fan told her.

“I Love that you are a mom!! Thank you for posting this w/ sweet Bren [sic]!” another social media user then told Bethenny. “I’ve loved watching you/your career over the years! But to me the BEST is that you are a MOM!!!”

The sweet post comes during a tough time for Frankel as of late, following the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields in August.

Per Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the reality star shared a heart-wrenching message on Twitter after his death in which she admitted that his sudden passing was “excruciating.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment Weekly & People

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant?s & memories,” she tweeted. “Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends.”

However, Frankel does appear to be getting through the tragic loss.

Per E! News, she told a fan that being near the water has helped her to come to terms with Shields’ death.

“Doing anything in or by the water is life saving,” Bethenny said on social media after being asked about how she’s coping with her grief. “Beach walks. Ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help.”

The mom-of-one does seem to have been spending more time by the water, as The Inquisitr previously wrote. Just last month, she was spotted showing off her amazing body in a blue bikini during a trip to the beach while vacationing in sunny Florida.