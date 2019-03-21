‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Hardest Struggle

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was introduced to viewers on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Since the show, she has gone on to share her journey on Teen Mom 2 which is currently airing episodes from Season 9. Over the years, fans have watched Kailyn overcome a lot of different struggles. In a new interview with Inked, she opened up about a lot of things, including what she feels her hardest struggle has been.

“I think loving myself has been the hardest struggle,” Kailyn revealed in the interview.

She further explained, “I go through periods where I’m so happy with where I’m at and with myself but then I go through periods where I’m not. I think that’s been the biggest struggle and that goes into being a mom.”

Kailyn is the mother of three young boys. She gave birth to her oldest son on 16 and Pregnant with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Kailyn didn’t have a lot of support from her own family, but Jo’s family was supportive, even having Kail move in with them. The relationship between Kailyn and Jo did not work out, and she eventually moved out and moved on with a new man.

Kail married Javi Marroquin in 2012. Together, the couple had one son together before they divorced. Kailyn then moved on with another man and had one more son. Fans have watched her journey as a mom of three over the years including on the new season.

Kailyn continued, “You have to love yourself to be the best that you can be in all aspects of life and that includes motherhood. I feel that moms especially, not just myself, are really hard on themselves and so much is expected of them.”

Although she may be hard on herself at times, there is no doubt Kailyn loves her three boys and is doing a great job raising them.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. This season has shown different aspects of Kailyn’s life, including her reaching out to her mother. Kailyn and her mother have not had the best relationship, and she decided to look for her mother and possibly reach out. However, when she found out her mother had been living not too far away and hadn’t reached out to Kailyn herself, she decided against reaching out.

In the interview, Kailyn also opened up about a lot of other things in her life, including her books. Fans can read more about Kailyn and what she had to say in the Inked interview. Those wanting to catch up with Kailyn and her boys can tune in to episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Monday nights on MTV.