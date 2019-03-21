Wendy Williams’ Husband May Be Reason She Is In Sober Home, ‘Page Six’ Reports

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ husband, reportedly told the talk show host to stay in a sober home while overcoming an addiction to alcohol and drugs, according to a source at Williams’ show, Page Six reported.

“No one thinks it’s the right place for Wendy. She seems so frail and vulnerable. It’s frightening just how completely under Kevin’s control Wendy is… But she won’t hear a word against him. Those close to her are terrified something awful is going to happen. She comes to the set looking terrible,” the source said.

The Inquisitr reported that Williams announced to her audience on Tuesday she was living in a sober home. She admitted to struggling with cocaine in the past but never took the steps to seek professional treatment. The talk show host added that no one knew about her staying in the sober home except her husband and son. She explained that her 24-hour coach drives her to the facility where she checks herself in for the night after filming her show and spending time with her family.

In 2018, Williams’ spoke candidly about her addiction with cocaine in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She admitted that while she was a “functioning addict” who would show up for work, it took effort to maintain that lifestyle. She also said that it was a “miracle” that she was able to stop on her own.

Williams has taken breaks from her show in the past to focus on her health. Last February, she took three weeks off from her show to deal with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease. In January, she took another hiatus from the show to focus on her well-being.

Employees of Williams’ show have been worried about the talk show host as far back as 2014, Page Six reported in February. The publication also reported that Hunter, who also produces Williams’ show, could be the reason behind Williams’ recent erratic behavior. Hunter reportedly had a “temper,” which could turn “violent” at times. In one instance, Hunter reportedly hit Williams in the back seat of a car in 2007.

Williams was reportedly afraid of her husband and would hide in the bathroom of her studio and have an intern knock on the door to let her know when her husband left so she did not have to face him. That same intern said it was common to hear the couple fighting.

Previous Inquisitr reports describe Williams’ 20-year marriage as sometimes being “tumultuous,” pointing out that Hunter has a reputation for cheating on his wife, and his alleged current mistress, Sharina Hudson, is pregnant with his love child.

Divorce rumors were sparked earlier this year when a statement released by Williams’ production company did not include “Hunter” as her last name.

Williams did not immediately respond to any rumors.