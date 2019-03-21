Khloe Kardashian Slammed By Jameela Jamil Over ‘Flat Tummy’

Khloe Kardashian is facing some serious backlash on social media after endorsing the “Flat Tummy” meal replacement shake.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page to promote the controversial “Flat Tummy” shake by sharing a very revealing photo in which she flaunted her own flat tummy, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In the post, the reality TV star claimed that she owed her slender waistline to the figure-trimming product – which she said she had been using for just a couple of weeks, remarking, “the progress is undeniable.”

The paid ad for Flat Tummy Co. – for which Khloe reportedly cashed in a hefty sum, as noted by The Daily Mail – stirred a lot of reaction among her massive Instagram following — just not the kind she was hoping for. The KUWTK star came under major fire for promoting the “Flat Tummy” shake as many of her fans voiced their concerns that Khloe was sending a very damaging message to young women.

In a flurry of comments that accompanied the photo, people chastised the Revenge Body host for not being honest about the way she got her incredible figure and expressed their disappointment that Khloe was setting a negative example to the young girls following her on social media.

According to Cosmopolitan, Khloe’s Instagram followers were furious that the star credited her visibly trimmer physique to “Flat Tummy” products instead of giving a shout-out to her gym and acknowledging that she keeps fit by working out and eating healthy.

Moreover, many people tagged actress Jameela Jamil in Khloe’s post, asking her to step in. And she did not disappoint.

Given that The Good Place actress is a known advocate against meal replacements, it’s not at all surprising that many people felt she would have their back in this particular matter. As someone who has used diet supplements and laxatives in the past and knows too well the negative effects that these products can have – as she herself confessed, she was left with “digestion and metabolism problems for life” after taking this type of products, per Cosmopolitan – Jameela is adamant on curbing the promotion of said products on social media. In February, she even started a petition to stop celebrity endorsement of toxic diet products.

Please sign my petition to stop this stuff from being flogged at impressionable people. Let’s try to get 500,000 signatures til they can’t ignore us. we are almost at 200k, Please help me. ❤️ https://t.co/WQu7X7WS5v — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 20, 2019

In addition, Jameela has often criticized the Kardashians for promoting this type of products. Last year, the self-proclaimed “feminist in progress” didn’t hesitate to take a shot at Cardi B for endorsing a similar product.

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

This time around, it was Khloe’s turn to come under Jameela’s scrutinizing eye, and the actress didn’t hold back one bit. In a message posted to Twitter, the British actress slammed the KUWTK star for being “too irresponsible” and promoting “this non-FDA-approved product, that most doctors are saying isn’t healthy” without mentioning the possible side-effect of the “Flat Tummy” shake.

Jameela blasted Khloe for not owning up to the fact that she has an army of people at her back who help her stay in shape and look healthy and slim, including “a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon.” The actress then proceeded to list the side effects of the “Flat Tummy” replacement meal shake, which she clearly labeled as a “laxative product,” noting that it can cause cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea, and dehydration.

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

This is not the first time that Jameela has ripped into Khloe for seemingly encouraging disordered eating. In January, the actress went in on Khloe after the KUWTK star posted an Instagram story saying that the two things girls want out of this world are to lose weight and eat.