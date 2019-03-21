Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In Minuscule White Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is back to flaunting her flawless figure on Instagram, and fans are definitely here for it.

The 23-year-old bombshell shared yet another photo from her lavish vacation in Bali on Thursday, March 21, and her barely-there swimwear ensemble was nothing short of perfection. Kelly rocked a minuscule white bikini that left very little to the imagination, while also putting her insanely toned physique full on display.

Kelly was captured with her legs in the pool, the breath-taking background of the ocean and a tall palm tree behind her as she stunned fans with her incredible body. The Indian-Australian model put on a busty display in her ensemble’s triangle-style string bikini top that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, while the matching bikini bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and curvy booty.

Altogether, Kelly’s skimpy look did her nothing but favors, flaunting her enviably toned washboard abs to fans that stopped their scrolling to take a peek at her latest social media upload.

The brown-eyed bombshell skipped the jewelry for her pool-day look and wore her dark hair down in messy waves, likely in its natural style. Kelly also showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free for the latest sexy snap uploaded to her feed.

Fans of the catwalk queen went wild for her latest steamy social media snap, which, at the time of this writing, has accrued nearly 15,000 likes within its first hour of being uploaded to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments on her jaw-dropping look.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “such a goal.”

Others simply used emojis for the gorgeous snap, with a majority opting for the flame emoticon to show their love for Kelly and her incredible body.

The Victoria’s Secret model has been enjoying some time in Bali for almost two weeks now, which came after a trip to Stockholm, Sweden. The stunner has been good at keeping her followers in the know about what she’s been doing during her trip — including the many activities she’s partaken in to keep up with her rigorous six-day-a-week exercise routine.

Kelly has not only played tennis and attended a few sunrise yoga classes, but has also done some nontraditional forms of exercise by surfing, scuba diving, and even hiking up a volcano to stay active during her Indonesian adventure.