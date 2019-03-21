‘The View’ Hosts Implore Melania Trump To Halt Donald Trump Bullying Of McCain Family

The View panelists spent the better part of the first 10 minutes of its March 20 episode tackling the issue of the McCain family allegedly being bullied by the president of the United States and implored first lady Melania Trump to intervene.

Mrs. Trump, who took the “Be Best” platform of cyberbullying as the main focus in her capacity of first lady, would be the best person to step in to stop the constant attacks on the McCain family by her husband Donald Trump, claimed the panelists.

The show began with moderator Whoopi Goldberg and panelists Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, and Meghan McCain discussing the topic. President Trump continues to harbor a grudge against late Arizona Senator McCain for his decision to vote against repealing and replacing Obamacare in a last-minute Senate appearance in July 2017, just after he learned he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Goldberg, Hostin, Behar, and Huntsman all rallied around co-host McCain and her family, who continue to be threatened by purported extreme Trump supporters. Inquisitr previously reported that McCain’s mother, Cindy McCain, recently published a scary direct message she received on Twitter in the hopes that shaming the sender would stop some of the harassment.

Deadline reported that co-host and frequent critic of the administration Joy Behar stated of Donald Trump, “This is a psycho. He’s not normal; he’s obsessed with people that did not support him.”

“We’ve heard that the first lady’s platform is ‘Be Best’, about cyberbullying,” remarked Sunny Hostin. “I would like to see Melania Trump and the Trump family stop this in the White House.”

Meghan McCain weighed in on the topic briefly, noting that her family is one of privilege and that instead of focusing on what her family is enduring at the hands of the president, they should instead focus on the issue of bullying in schools where children are attacked so badly that some take their own lives.

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

Donald Trump spent the better part of the weekend of March 16-17 sending out over 50 tweets, including a series of rants against the late senator, who died of brain cancer in August 2018. Meghan McCain fired back at Trump both on Twitter and on The View stating he “spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he will never be a great man” in reference to her father.

The president also vented during a press conference in the Oval Office where he was hosting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, stating he “was never a fan of John McCain and never would be,” reported CBS News. Donald Trump’s latest rant against the late Arizona senator came during an appearance in Ohio when he alleged he didn’t get a thank you from the McCain family for allowing John McCain to get “the kind of funeral he wanted.”

His latest attack on the senator had members of his own party clapping back at his comments. CNBC reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, and Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, who replaced McCain, have made statements regarding the actions of the president.

Enjoyed hosting such an informative meeting Monday at the @WhiteHouse w the Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs. I continue to be impressed with the programs within each agency and look forward to working together on behalf of children everywhere. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/0y2ADnDhma — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 20, 2019

Melania Trump has not publicly commented on her husband’s statements regarding Senator McCain.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.