Kylie Jenner Is ‘Over’ Her Relationship With Former BFF Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal, Per ‘TMZ’

It appears that Kylie Jenner is done for good with her relationship with former bestie Jordyn Woods and the scandal that rocked her entire family back in February.

When news emerged that Jordyn had been spotted fooling around with Tristan Thompson, the ex of Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian and father of her baby True, the makeup mogul was initially doubtful that her longtime best friend could have done something like that. But when the rumors were confirmed, Kylie stuck with her sister and asked Jordyn to move out of her guest house, where she was living for months, and back into her mother’s house.

Following weeks of reports that the two friends may still be in contact, and that Kylie will eventually forgive Jordyn for her mistake, it seems like that will likely not happen. According to TMZ, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is “so over” her friendship with Jordyn and the pain it brought to her and her whole family, and is set on moving on from that.

The outlet reported that the 21-year-old still isn’t speaking to her former friend ever she kicked her out, and is keen on drawing a line on their relationship, even though Jordyn opened up about the situation on a Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith and asked for forgiveness, claiming that Tristan had kissed her once but that nothing else happened.

However, Kylie reportedly didn’t buy her honest apology and was left even more annoyed by the fact that she went so public with her side of the story. According to TMZ, she even asked Jordyn to pick up her stuff from the guest house so that she could put an end to their year-long friendship. And while a source claimed that Kylie may consider being “amicable” with Jordyn in the future, she does not intend on trying to rekindle the relationship she used to have with her childhood friend. She has even been spotted hanging out with other friends a lot more, as well as with her older sisters.

The scandal left Khloe devastated, as this is the second time that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was said to be cheating on her. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will remember that he was spotted getting too cozy with different women last year, just days before the birth of his baby daughter. The whole thing played out on episodes of KUWTK, with Khloe eventually deciding to forgive him for the sake of their family. The NBA heartthrob is now being linked to model Karizma Ramirez.