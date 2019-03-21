Kris Jenner’s Makeup-Free Selfie Shocks Fans

Kris went bare-faced in a new selfie.

Kardashian fans saw a side of family matriarch Kris Jenner they’re not to used to seeing via her Instagram page this week. Per Yahoo!, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised her more than 25 million followers on the social media site as she went completely makeup-free for a new selfie while getting her hair done.

Kris gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she gets so glam on her page on March 20, coyly smiling for the camera for the bare-faced snap as her hairstylist Chris Macmillan did her hair.

Posting the photo to her account, Kim Kardashian’s mom told her fans that she was getting an early morning haircut with the hairstylist. Chris then posted the same snap to his own Instagram account, where he confirmed that the reality star was in his chair at 6 a.m.

“6am #haircut #nofilter #nomakeup best way to start the day,” he captioned the snap of the mom of six.

An hour later, the Los Angeles-based hairstylist posted two more snaps of Jenner that showed off the finished product.

The new Instagram snaps showed Kris looking a little more like fans have come to know her, rocking black eyeliner and heavy eyeshadow with a pink lip as she showed off her made-up face and freshly styled hair for two selfies.

However, as reported by Yahoo!, it was the no makeup snap that really had fans talking.

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages from Kris’s millions of followers, with many praising her for having the confidence to ditch the cosmetics and show off a much more natural look.

“You look great with no makeup – a natural beauty,” one fan wrote.

Another commented on the bare-faced upload from Kris, “Whoa, never seen her without makeup on. She looks… good.”

“So much better without makeup,” read another comment shared on her social media.

Jenner has been open about feeling happy and confident in the past, telling Dr. Oz back in 2014 that she worked hard to ensure she and her children – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner – always felt confident despite some of the negative comments that can come from social media.

“We’re such a close family that we’re always encouraging one another. Because you do get a lot of criticism when you’re in the public eye constantly, whether you want it or not,” Jenner said at the time, per Redbook. “So I think just to be a real supportive parent and tell them how much they’re loved and how beautiful they are on the inside.”

But her new makeup-free snap came shortly after daughter Kim was slammed by fans this week after she shared a video of her and husband Kanye West’s daughter North West attending a church service.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kylie Jenner’s big sister was largely called out online for the clip she posted as North could be seen sporting a very dark lipstick on her lips. Many on social media claimed dark shade was inappropriate for a little girl who’s still so young.