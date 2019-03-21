‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ 2019 Daytime Emmy Nominations

The Bold and the Beautiful cast and crew are delighted with their 13 Daytime Emmy nominations this year. The Daytime Emmy Awards officially announced the nominees on Wednesday, March 20, after the pre-nominations were made in January of 2019. B&B stated, via Twitter, that they were “honored” to have been nominated in certain categories.

This year, only three The Bold and the Beautiful actors made the cut: Heather Tom, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, and Wayne Brady. The other 10 Daytime Emmy nominations are for “Outstanding Drama Series” and various other nominations for the crew of this CBS soap opera.

Even though three cast members were nominated, two of them are competing in the same category. This makes it impossible for The Bold and the Beautiful to win three Emmys for individual actors who appear on the show. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Heather Tom have both been nominated in the “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” category. Wayne Brady received a nomination for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s fourth daytime Emmy nomination

This is the fourth time that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has received a nomination. According to IMDb, the actress was nominated in 2012 and 2013 in the “Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series” category. Last year, she received a nod in the “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” category.

Wood’s nomination comes after her character’s incredible year of growth. Steffy Forrester fans experienced the full gamut of emotions throughout 2018. They saw how Steffy transformed from a girl begging on her knees to a woman who said “I choose me.”

For “Queen Steffy,” the news comes just after the birth of her first son, Rise Harlen. The Inquisitr reported that the Bold and the Beautiful actress gave birth to her little boy on Monday, March 4. Wood was overjoyed at the news of her nomination, and posted “Wow! I’m a Mom with a nom!” on her Instagram page. The nearly 32-year-old actress then performed a “Baby Shark” remix, with her adorable son in her arms.

Could this be Heather Tom’s sixth Emmy?

Heather Tom is one of this year’s favorites in the fiercely competitive “Outstanding Lead Actress” category. She received her first Daytime Emmy Award in 1993 for her role as The Young and the Restless‘ Victoria Newman, in the “Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series” category. Per IMDb, she again received the same recognition — in the same category — in 1999. In 2011, 2012, and 2013, Tom received the award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”

Tom’s character, Katie Logan, has had a rather interesting storyline this past year. She went from being engaged to her son’s step-brother to marrying a man shortly before her son’s custody’s hearing. The actress is receiving rightful recognition for the conviction she portrayed as a mother fighting for her child.

Heather Tom and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood are up against Days of Our Lives‘ Marci Miller and General Hospital actresses Maura West and Laura Wright.

Let the countdown to the #DaytimeEmmys begin! ???? We are honored to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and have our wonderful cast and crew along with our dedicated fans to thank. Check out the #BoldandBeautiful nominees! ???? pic.twitter.com/YXhbzCXHvp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 20, 2019

Wayne Brady received two nominations

Wayne Brady is also no stranger to the Emmy Awards. In fact, the talk show host, actor, and singer has received two Primetime and three Daytime Emmy Awards, per IMDb.

This year, Brady has been nominated in the “Outstanding Game Show Host” category for Let’s Make a Deal in addition to his nomination for his guest appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brady caused quite a stir as Dr. Reese Buckingham when he switched Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby, giving her to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt.

Brady goes up against General Hospital‘s Patricia Bethune, and Days of Our Lives actors Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Kate Mansi, and Thaao Penghlis.

Congratulations to @WayneBrady on his #DaytimeEmmys nomination for Outstanding Special Guest Star in a Drama Series. ???? We are so lucky to have you in the #BoldandBeautiful family as Dr. Reese Buckingham! ???? pic.twitter.com/rZsVyoaYGD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 20, 2019

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, May 5, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.