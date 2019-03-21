Ashley Graham Poses In White Lingerie For Sultry New Instagram Photo

Ashley's flaunting her curves in new underwear photos.

Ashley Graham is showing off her world-famous curves in a matching white lingerie set in a new snap posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning plus-size model posted the candid photo to her own account as she showed off a whole lot of skin in her underwear while posing by a window.

The Sports Illustrated model had her serious curves on full display for her 8.2 million followers as she showed off the light bra top with a long bodice and a pair of high-waisted matching bottoms with a white mesh across the hips.

Ashley shot a sultry pose toward the camera as she posed up against a white net curtain while the street below could be seen pretty clearly out the window behind her.

In the caption, Graham admitted that she’s “shy” sometimes, though her fans didn’t seem to be seeing that side of her with the new upload.

Instead, the comments section of the new lingerie photo was littered with comments from her millions of followers who shared their thoughts on the star proudly flaunting her curves and putting her body confidence on full display.

“You really inspired me and that’s why i love you,” one fan told Ashley with a red heart emoji.

“Shorter or longer Ashley can carry both with aplomb,” another commented. “I’m loving her every move. Great going. Stay fit stay happy stay gorgeous stay blessed.”

“So beautiful and such an inspiration,” a third user then added, while another used three fire emojis and wrote, “you look so amazing girl. Thanks for being you!”

As a plus-size model, Graham has been very outspoken about body confidence on numerous occasions in the past.

“I’m really trying to make a change in the industry,” she previously told Glamour of her campaign to have all shapes and sizes represented in the fashion industry, adding that she’s was “trying to have more quality clothing for curvy women. A lot of it [isn’t available] in my size.”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Be your own woman. Be your own kind of role model,” Ashley then continued to the site of her message for other women who may be struggling to accept their body. “And remember that the women around you are women you can lift up. You can change their lives.”

And Graham certainly has not been afraid to put her words into action either, as she proudly shows off her body on social media, in photo shoots, and on the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world.

Graham often flaunts her amazing curves in bikinis and swimsuits and even posed for a ’90s inspired shoot for her collaboration with the swimwear brand Swimsuits for All in February.

At the time, The Inquisitr shared skin-baring photos of Ashley proudly showing skin in a range of different fun and colorful bikinis from the collection.