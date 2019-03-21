Tristan Thompson Reportedly Plans On Winning Khloe Kardashian Back With ‘Romantic Getaway’

She’s already forgiven him once, so it appears that Tristan Thompson will try to get back in the good graces of his baby mother Khloe Kardashian for a second time.

Fans (and non-fans alike) of the Kardashian-Jenner clan know that Khloe called it quits on her relationship with the basketball player after it emerged that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party back in February. This was the second major cheating scandal involving Tristan, who was also caught on camera fooling around with different women last year just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby daughter, True Thompson.

And now that the end of NBA season is fast approaching, Tristan realized that he blew it once again with his family, according to Hollywood Life.

“The reality of everything he is losing with Khloe and True is sinking in for Tristan, it’s hitting him now and hitting him hard. He’s realized he doesn’t want to lose his family,” a source close to the 27-year-old told HL.

The insider added that while he knows it will be a challenge to try and get Khloe to forgive him after everything she’s been through because of him, including their very public breakups and reconciliations, Tristan is dead set on winning his family back and has even “started laying the groundwork.” The NBA star is reportedly calling Khloe a lot more so that he can FaceTime with his 11-month-old baby, but he also takes advantage of those moments to catch up with his ex.

Tristan’s final game with the Cleveland Cavaliers is on April 9, as the team didn’t stand a chance when it came to the NBA postseason. After that, he gets to enjoy months of free time until he has to report to training camp in September. According to Hollywood Life, he is going to use those free months to try and make things right with Khloe, just like he did last year during the summer – and his plans even include taking her on a romantic escapade.

“Once his NBA season is over though, Tristan is really going to step it up, his goal is to get her to go away for a romantic vacation with him. He wants to show her how sorry he really is. He hasn’t asked her yet, she’s still too angry with him but he is that in a few more weeks of talking every day they’ll be at a place where she’ll agree to go, that’s his plan,” the source added.