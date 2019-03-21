Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Teases Her Tiny Red Bikini

Alessandra's giving a glimpse at her fire hot string bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is giving fans just a glimpse at her amazing body in a new snap shared to Instagram by her swimwear line this week. Gal Floripa posted the stunning new snap of the mom of two online on March 20 which teased her skimpy and seriously hot red bikini.

The new social media snap had the star rocking a pretty sultry pose for the camera with her long brunette hair flowing down and in messy beachy waves. Wearing neutral makeup, Alessandra didn’t shoot out a smile though she did give a peek at her string two-piece.

Ambrosio’s fire hot bikini top could be seen in the shot as she showed off her model pose for the camera, which featured a fun string design across the chest.

In the caption, the account shared an inspirational quote in both English and the supermodel’s native language of Portuguese as a nod to her Brazilian heritage while also revealing that she was showing off the Stardust top from her recently launched line of Gal Floripa bikinis and swimsuits.

The comments section was flooded with messages for the star. Many Instagram users heaped praise on Ambrosio for showing off her body confidence in her fiery two-piece.

“Hottest women ever!!!” one person commented on the new bikini photo. Another wrote, “You are so beautiful!!” with an emoji with hearts for eyes and a fire emoji.

Ambrosio has been showing off a few different looks from her new line recently.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the star – who’s mom to 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah – most recently flaunted her amazing body in a seriously plunging metallic swimsuit during a beach photo shoot for the new line.

The Inquisitr then shared photos of Alessandra soaking up the sun at the beach as she played a game of beach volleyball in a seriously tiny black bikini.

The Victoria’s Secret angel recently opened up about her swimwear line to People, which she runs alongside her sister and a friend, revealing that it’s been a dream of hers for many years to launch her own collection.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Moncler

“We have four different types of bottoms and five different types of tops that you can kind of mix and match and just whatever makes your body feel comfortable and gives the nice shape that you’re looking for,” she explained to the site of the mix and match style bikini designs.

“We work all year long to take those vacations and we take those vacations and we go somewhere nice and warm and we need to feel as good as it gets,” Alessandra then added.