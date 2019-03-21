‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, March 21: Brooke Confronts Taylor After She Kisses Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, March 20, states that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) gloated about beating Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) at Go Fish. He told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that Hope wasn’t that bad at the game. According to Soap Central, Douglas opined that Hope was just not as good as his mom was at the card game.

Thomas, Douglas, & Hope Bond On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas captured the boy’s imagination when he told him that there was buried treasure outside the cabin. He then proceeded to magically produce a lollipop from behind Douglas’ ear. Hope was impressed with Thomas’ magical prowess but was astonished when Douglas mimicked the trick for her. She called the little boy a wizard much to his delight.

Later, Thomas sat on the sofa. Hope and Douglas danced and sang “Baby Shark” while the music video played. Douglas wanted his dad to join in on the action, but Thomas opted not to.

Thomas claimed, “Dude, I’m scared of sharks!”

Douglas went to play outside. Thomas thanked Hope and said that she has been amazing with his son. Hope told Thomas that they were all there for both of them.

Did you catch this adorable performance of #BabyShark on #BoldandBeautiful today? ???? pic.twitter.com/JVqXbQ93jW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 20, 2019

Brooke Logan Catches Taylor Hayes Kissing Ridge Forrester

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she thought that Hope and Thomas would make a good match. She reasoned that Douglas needed a mother and Hope needed a child. Ridge pointed out that Liam and Hope were married. Taylor once again opined that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would still be married if it wasn’t for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Taylor told Ridge that he should encourage Liam to reunite with Steffy so that they could raise their family under one roof.

Suddenly, Taylor became emotional. She said that their family had fallen apart “since I lost you.” Ridge comforted Taylor and held her. Out of the blue, Taylor told Ridge that she had never stopped loving him. Taylor kissed Ridge. Unbeknownst to her, Brooke was standing at the door and had witnessed Taylor crossing the line. Ridge pushed Taylor away and told her that they needed to put this conversation and the kiss behind them. Ridge left the room.

Unaware that Brooke is watching, Taylor re-lives a moment from her past with Ridge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AvVo0SPVYz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/n1nC0PQSEZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 21, 2019

Brooke Confronts Taylor

Brooke walked in and told Taylor how sorry she was for not attending Caroline’s memorial service. She then raised her voice and told her that she had witnessed the kiss. Brooke said that Taylor’s behavior was inexcusable. Brooke was furious as she blasted a self-satisfied Taylor.

Bill Tells Katie That Family Is Everything

Bill told Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that life was fragile. He said that he understood more than ever that family was more important than anything. Dollar Bill also told his ex-wife that he really appreciated her support.

Later, Katie told Bill that his efforts with his family have not gone unnoticed. She could see that he was trying to make amends with the people that he hurt. She told him that she was starting to remember the Bill that she fell in love with. Bill called Katie a “true Spencer” and thanked her for being there for him. Katie made an excuse to leave as she shed a tear. Bill told her that he was looking forward to seeing her again.

Elsewhere, Justin, Donna, Wyatt, and Sally discussed Katie and Bill getting back together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.