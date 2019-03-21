Rihanna Covers Entire Body In Glittering Highlighter, Flaunts Major Curves In Sparking Gold Minidress

Her revamped Fenty Beauty Body Lava line launches today in three different shades of body luminizers, one brand-new and two originals.

Rihanna has set Instagram aglow as she celebrated the re-launch of her Fenty Beauty body luminizer line with a sizzling new photo.

On Wednesday, the global superstar and fashion guru – whose given name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – took to her Instagram page to announce the return of her brand’s most popular line of products, Body Lava.

After the incredible success of the lavish and very sought-after body highlighter line, Rihanna is bringing back Body Lava for a limited time only. The revamped collection launches today in three different shades — the brand-new “Trophy Wife” and two originals, “Who Needs Clothes?!” and “Brown Sugar.”

To mark the occasion, the “Umbrella” hitmaker posed for a steamy photo shoot featured on the Fenty Beauty website and later on dropped one of the sweltering new pics on Instagram as well. For the promotional shoot, Rihanna lathered her entire body in the “Trophy Wife” luminizer to showcase the new product, leaving many of her fans wanting to see more.

The new pic certainly sent temperatures soaring as RiRi flaunted major curves in a tighter-than-skin, dangerously short, high-slit gold minidress, with a plunging neckline to boot. The skimpy minidress clung to her every curve, putting all of her voluptuous assets on full display.

The “Diamonds” songstress shined in the new sparkling snap, showcasing her incredible figure in a bespoke Morphew dress, which was artfully put together from shimmering vintage mesh and chain detailing. The jaw-dropping dress looked like liquid gold as it swathed her luscious frame, highlighting every sinuous curve in sight.

Rihanna put a very busty display in the low-cut, strappy number, nearly busting out of the curve-hugging minidress. The very revealing outfit barely contained her buxom assets, showcasing a generous expanse of cleavage.

Posing against a stone backdrop, RiRi basked in the sunlight as she put her curvy pins on display in the barely-there, thigh-grazing dress. The sun-kissed photo flaunted her statuesque physique in all of its shimmering glory, showcasing the eye-popping look of the new “Trophy Wife” luminizer.

In keeping with the gold theme, Rihanna donned a face full of makeup that included metallic eyeshadow and lipstick. She accessorized with a simple gold bangle and added height to her frame with a pair of gold strappy heels.

The photo earned Rihanna some viral attention, garnering more than 3.2 million likes and over 37,000 comments. Her Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to compliment the artist on her smoldering look, labeling Rihanna as a “goddess of gold.”

“Yes mamaaaaaa! Coming through with that beautiful brilliant body,” chimed in one of her fans, while another wrote, “Sis [flame emoji]… that is bright enough to blind me.”

One Instagram user described the new snapshot as “the definition of gold.” Meanwhile, another person remarked that Rihanna looked “brighter than diamond.”

The megastar followed up the sexy snap with an equally steamy promotional video, which put the Body Lava products in the spotlight.

As The Daily Mail points out, “Trophy Wife” was originally released as a powder face highlighter. The bright gold shade was such a success that it has now been revamped as a body luminizer.

“That post-vacay glow is now yours year-round with this smooth, gel-based body luminizer that glides on and leaves skin feeling dewy to the touch,” notes the Fenty Beauty website.