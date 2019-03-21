Halle Berry Looks Fierce In Jaw-Dropping New Poster For ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’

Yesterday, Halle Berry treated her 4.8 million Instagram followers to a jaw-dropping photo teasing the upcoming and highly-anticipated John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum movie.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 52-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page to drop a sizzling snap of herself as Sofia, one of the new characters added to Lionsgate’s action-packed franchise, and fans went crazy over the smoking-hot pic.

Due for release on May 17, the third installment of the John Wick series sees Berry playing the edgy and very sensual Sofia, a supposed ally to John Wick (Keanu Reeves) and one of the very few people who seem to be helping the assassin turned pariah as he fights for his life and takes on his new excommunicado status.

Just like Wick, Sofia also has an unequivocal love for all things canine — and is very handy with a gun, judging from the first John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum trailer released by Lionsgate in mid-January. Wick and Sofia appear to have quite a rich history between them, which makes her the obvious go-to person as Wick is now on the run with every other assassin out there on a contract to kill him and cash in the $14 million bounty placed on his head.

While fans have gotten a pretty good glimpse at the smoldering Sofia in the first trailer, as well as in the handful of photos published on the IMDb website, Berry has now given her social media followers something new to drool over in the form of a snazzy Instagram pic.

In the photo, the gorgeous actress is portrayed as Sofia in what is a brand-new look at this very interesting character. Standing in front of a splendid wooden paravan – the same one seen in her lavish, tribal-themed home when she meets Wick for “a conversation” in the movie trailer – Sofia looks fierce with her two German Shepherds by her side.

Berry superbly channels her inner warrior as she poses for the stunning character portrait, showing impeccable posture and looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze that would bring anyone to their knees. Donning spectacular black attire, with rich gold detailing and a wealth of accessories, the ageless beauty looks regal as she flaunts her incredible figure in the new photo.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the snapshot is one of the 10 new character posters released yesterday, ahead of the second John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum trailer. Berry captioned the photo with “Tick tock, Mr. Wick,” the very ominous slogan featured on all of the new posters.

Naturally, Halle’s fans were beside themselves with excitement upon seeing the head-turning snapshot, which garnered more than 140,000 likes. Her Instagram followers flocked to the comment section to pile on the praises for Halle’s sensational look, labeling her as a “queen” and “goddess.”

Fans went out of their way to compliment the actress, telling her she looked “gorgeous,” “absolutely stunning,” and “so savage.”

“Daring posture… daring eyes… very cool,” wrote one person, ending their message with a string of flushed face emojis.

“That’s a bad outfit! Beautiful! Halle, you’re a work of ART!” quipped another adoring fan.

“I AM SO EXCITED TO HAVE YOU IN THIS MOVIE WITH KEANU!! You’re gorgeous (my wife knows I have a crush) and I’m so looking forward to you adding your formidable acting chops to this franchise. So stoked!!” commented one particularly elated fan.

On a related note, the second John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum trailer comes out today, as announced by IGN. To make the wait more bearable, feel free to revisit the first trailer and see Berry in action as she works her magic to bring Sofia to life.