Jameela Jamil Shares Her Toilet Mishap Story

Jameela Jamil was so mortified that she broke a toilet during an audition, she almost left an important audition.

Even the most attractive celebrities have their own stories about embarrassing incidents they’ve encountered during their lives. While those celebrities might not all want to be honest and forthcoming about sharing those awkward stories publicly, Jameela Jamil, star of The Good Place, doesn’t mind disclosing one of her most uncomfortable incidents to her fans. Jamil has earned a name for herself with her truthful and openly vocal statements. She recently shared one of her most mortifying moments with the media, according to Contact Music.

Jamil was preparing for one of her most important auditions and managed to break a toilet right before she was supposed to perform. She nearly climbed out of the window to escape the scene of the crime. However, Jamil knew she could land the role, and she started considering her options for solving the problem.

Unfortunately for Jamil, she had to use the bathroom right before she was supposed to audition. She was nervous, and knew she had a “number two” to take care of. There was only one stall in the bathroom, and when she went to flush the toilet, the handle came off in her hand.

”So we’re in the audition, it’s the second audition this time. I was like ‘I need to do a nervous poo.’ So I went to do it and there’s only one toilet and it’s shared by the casting director and all of the actresses. ‘[When] I went to flush it, the flush came off in my hand and it was just me and this little poo staring at each other,” Jamil said, according to Contact Music.

Jamil was horrified by the situation she now had to deal with, and too embarrassed to say anything to anybody at the audition. She was so alarmed, she tried to see if she could climb through the bathroom window and leave the audition. However, she realized after she climbed onto the toilet and took a peak out of the window that there was a 20 foot drop out of the window. Of course, that meant she couldn’t safely leave from the bathroom window without breaking some bones, and she couldn’t exit out the bathroom door without being seen.

Jameela Jamil's toilet mishap Jameela Jamil was mortified when she broke a toilet right before an important audition. The 'Good Place' actress decided to go for a ''nervous poo'' and headed for the bathroom – which had just… https://t.co/xcnba9n4Yk #society #lifestyle #culture pic.twitter.com/V3THWcw8MF — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 20, 2019

Jamil attempted to think up a different solution to the problem. She decided, as gross as it was, she’d just grab the excrement from the toilet with her hands. However, before she did that, she saw something in the bathroom that would make the process far less disgusting.

”I’m just about to make contact with the water, and then in the corner of my eye I see there’s this little bit of metal sticking out the side of toilet,” Jamil said, according to Contact Music.

Jamil was able to utilize the metal piece to work the flush handle on the toilet, solving the entire problem. Once she was done, she completed her audition, nailing the role of Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place.