‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Tyler Christopher Addresses Stefan’s Exit From Salem

On Days of Our Lives, Tyler Christopher exited as Stefan DiMera, and daytime star Brandon Barash, who previously starred with Christopher on General Hospital, will take over the role.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Christopher addressed his exit from Salem while simultaneously praising Barash.

“Thank you all for the kind farewell’s,” Christopher wrote.

“My time on @daysofourlives was nothing short of pure fun. Such a great group of people to work for and be around every day. Please welcome @BrandonBarash into the roll. Such a solid actor and an even better person. #nbcdays #stefandimera.”

It sounds like Christopher’s departure from the NBC Daytime show ended on a positive note. DOOL‘s head writer, Ron Carlivati, tweeted a pleasant response back to the actor. Carlivati wrote, “Thank you @Tyler2929Opens for your always thoughtful and totally fearless portrayal of Stefan DiMera. It was wonderful working with you this time around, and I sincerely hope it’s not our last! #days.”

Tyler tweeted his thanks to the head writer for trusting his instincts as he brought Stefan to life.

Earlier today, Christopher even received a Daytime Emmy Awards nod for his portrayal of the DiMera bad guy in Salem, the Daytime Emmy Awards tweeted. Christopher along with Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R), Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH), and Billy Flynn (Chad, DOOL) round out the nominees for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Fans promised to try to accept Barash as the new face of Stefan. Many General Hospital fans hope to see Christopher return to his role in Port Charles as Nikolas Cassadine, a role for which he won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2016. Sure, Nikolas is dead, but Ava (Maura West) is the one who confirmed it, but as is so often the case on soaps, Nikolas’s body was never found, which means he could easily be alive somewhere. Viewers who loved Christopher’s portrayal of the one-time supposed Cassadine heir, hope that’s the case for this character.

As for Stefan, he first appeared in Salem in late December 2017, and fans almost instantly loved to hate the devious DiMera villain. He is the secret child of Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), but until his arrival, nobody else knew about his existence because at the time of his birth, Vivian’s manservant, Ivan told him the child was born still.

While some believe that with a new face Stefan may turn over a new leaf as a good guy who does the right thing, but that remains to be seen. Barash’s first airdate is March 22, 2019.