Kristoff St. John’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Co-Stars Tried To Get Him Help Before His Death

Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John is working on setting the record straight about The Young and the Restless star’s death. She recently revealed that before his death, the actor had been admitted to a mental health facility.

The Inquisitr reported that Mia disputed her ex-husband’s cause of death. According to the boxer, who is also the mother if his late son Julian and daughter Paris, alcohol and mental health issues played a more significant role in Kristoff’s death than the Los Angeles County Coroner’s report indicated. The coroner’s official cause of death was heart disease complicated by the effects of alcohol. Officials also ruled the death as accidental.

Mia tweeted, “Las Encinas released him while still suicidal & made no attempt to notify us! He went on a drinking binge for two days until his death #SystemFailure.” She indicated that the actor, who originated the role of Neil Winters on Y&R in 1991, died with four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Another thing the boxer did today was set the record straight about the lengths that Kristoff’s friends and co-stars went to to get him mental health help in the difficult days leading up to his untimely death at the age of 52.

“It was @BrytonEjames & @DanielGoddard that had him hospitalized, with the help of @markgeragos,” the boxer tweeted.

Geragos is the St. John’s attorney. Kristoff’s two co-stars Bryton James and Daniel Goddard portray a part of Neil Winter’s family in Genoa City. James is Neil’s adopted son Devon Hamilton while Goddard is Cane Ashby, who is married to Neil’s daughter Lily (Christel Khalil). Based on their behind the scenes shares, this daytime trio had plenty of fun between takes on Y&R, and they tried to get Kristoff the help he needed. Since the actor’s death, both James and Goddard have expressed their sorrow and disbelief on their social media accounts.

On April 25, Y&R will air a storyline about Neil’s sudden and tragic death, and the arc will bring back Shemar Moore as Neil’s brother Malcolm. Christel Khalil will also reprise her role as Lily Winters, who’s currently serving a prison sentence for distracted driving, which led to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death. Later, on April 29, Y&R will air an unscripted episode that features clips of St. John’s best moments as well as commentary from his co-stars, The Inquisitr reported. Victoria Rowell, who portrayed Neil’s wife Dru, will appear as herself alongside Morgan and many others who loved Kristoff.

As Mia recently noted, when a celebrity like Kristoff cannot get help even with so many people who attempted to procure it, what hope do others have? She has vowed to devote her life to bringing awareness to mental health issues.