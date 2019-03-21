Jenny McCarthy Recalls Her Time On ‘The View’ As The Most Miserable She’s Been On A Job In All Her Career

Jenny McCarthy isn't holding back when explaining who made her time co-hosting on 'The View' a living nightmare.

Jenny McCarthy parted ways with The View in 2014 after a year serving as a co-host. Now she claims she doesn’t miss the show or her former co-hosts one bit. The 46-year-old got her start as a Playboy model and went on to become an actress, screenwriter, and television personality. She’s taken on a lot of different gigs throughout her career but the time she spent on The View was the least pleasant for her. McCarthy candidly described her negative experience to author Ramin Setoodeh, who then wrote the upcoming book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. McCarthy held nothing back when criticizing her former co-hosts for turning her job into a nightmare, according to Fox News.

McCarthy passed up the opportunity to be on a CBS talk show in order to take the gig with The View because at the time, the show wanted to steer away from their focus on politics. McCarthy seemed to be the right woman for the job because she was on the younger side and would have the background knowledge of pop culture that Barbara Walters didn’t have. Walters was then in the midst of her final year appearing on the show.

Despite the show’s initial intention to cut back on the political talk, Donald Trump becoming president often served as the subject matter of many on-air discussions. McCarthy wasn’t someone with much knowledge of the political side of things and struggled to quickly decide her stance on controversial political issues.

“Every day I went home and I was miserable. It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business.”

It seemed that Walters wasn’t too eager to welcome McCarthy on board, causing further pressure to be put upon the newest addition to the team. The model claimed that Walters would routinely critique her outfits and at times even ask her to change before the show if she didn’t approve.

“Barbara would check out what I was wearing. If she didn’t agree with it, or it didn’t complement her outfit, I had to change. Mind you, she doesn’t look at anyone’s clothes but mine… I was a human Barbie doll.”

While McCarthy wasn’t Walters’ biggest fan, she didn’t particularly get along with Whoopi Goldberg either. She claimed Goldberg would hardly allow her to get a few words in before talking over her.

“I would be stepped on or interrupted. She had an addiction to controlling all of it and everybody,” she said.