Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Cleavage In Low Cut Top After Going Naked On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Woodland Hills, California on Wednesday, and didn’t mind showing a little skin as she ran errands.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing a skimpy shirt as she paraded around town this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s latest sexy look comes just days after she posted yet another naked photo online to her Instagram account.

Kourt was seen wearing a low cut, black long-sleeved top, which gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage. The sweater material of the shirt was sheer and offered a look at the reality star’s black bra under the see-through top.

Kardashian added to her look by sporting a pair of high waisted mom jeans. The jeans began around Kourtney’s mid-section, and the mother-of-three used a black belt to secure the oversize denim pants wouldn’t slip. The jeans were so high-waisted that the entire top part, including the button fly were spilling over the belt.

Kardashian completed her look by donning a pair of dark sunglasses to hide her eyes, and she also wore a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, dark eyebrows, coral blush, and light pink lip gloss. She had her shoulder length dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s outing came just days after she posted a very racy photo of herself completely naked in the bubble bath.

In the photo, Kourt is seen turned to her side, as she showed off her flat tummy, toned abs, lean legs, and bare chest, which was covered with bubbles from the bathtub.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian is nearing her 40th birthday, and is planning to prove she’s still hot and fabulous by throwing a sexy bash for her closest friends and family members.

“Kourtney’s planning to invite all the hottest young guys in Hollywood – even if she’s dated them before,” an insider dished of the upcoming party.

“Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after. She’s asked her mom to throw her the sexiest event she’s ever put together – think artistic but erotic dancers, topless waiters (both guys and girls), and enough champagne to sink a ship,” the insider claims.

“This will be Kourtney’s message to the world – she’s 40 and fabulous,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.