Prince Charles’ Wife Camilla Takes A Shot Of Rum After Showing Some Skin In Bathing Suit

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, seem to be enjoying their 12-day tour of the Caribbean very much.

According to People Magazine, Prince Charles and Camilla have been spotted enjoying an array of activities during their time there, and Camilla even got into the spirit by taking a shot of run.

During their fourth day on the tour, the pair made a stop in Kingstown. The royal couple had a full itinerary of events that all included female empowerment and environmental preservation. However, that doesn’t mean they didn’t stop to have some fun.

During the day, Camille wore a light pink kaftan and breezy white slacks. She also carried a white parasol to help shield her from the hot sun. During her time there, she was handed a shot of passion fruit run to celebrate the visit.

In a photo from the day, the Duchess is seen with a huge smile on her face as she carries her parasol in one hand, and the small shot glass filled with run in the other.

Meanwhile, Charles was busy with his royal duties, as he met up with Lionel Richie in Barbados to discuss the singer being named as an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust International.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the day before, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, showed off their beach bodies when they headed to the ocean for some fun in the sun.

Prince Charles and Camilla Hit the Beach in Barbados https://t.co/7HukAibjfP — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2019

The couple were photographed by paparazzi heading to the beach in their bathing suits. Charles went shirtless and donned a pair of floral board shorts, which featured green, blue, and pink flower designs set against a cream-colored background, and carried a white and blue striped towel for the beach outing.

Meanwhile, Camilla rocked a navy blue one-piece plain bathing suit. She had her hair styled in her signature coif, and added a pair of dark sunglasses to complete her skimpy beach look. The pair both walked barefoot on the beach, before Charles was seen frolicking in the ocean waters.

Charles quickly went into the ocean for a quick dip, and was seen swimming with nothing but his head above water. He swam around for awhile before heading back to shore and was handed a beach towel in order to dry off and rejoin his wife in the sand.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla are also eagerly awaiting the birth of their latest grandchild, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to welcome their royal baby any day now.