Rob Gronkowski Grabs Girlfriend Camille Kostek’s Booty In Sexy New Photo

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, had a reunion this week. The couple took to social media to document their excitement about being back together after some time apart, and the result was a sexy new photo.

On Wednesday night, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself with Rob Gronkowski, revealing in the caption that they were finally back together.

In the sexy snapshot, the couple are seen standing on a balcony as a beautiful cityscape can be seen behind them. Rob wears a gray and white t-shirt with black and white athletic shorts and a pair of black Nike sneakers. He smiles as he looks at the camera and raises his left hand up to the sky. Meanwhile, his other hand is firmly grasping Camille’s curvy backside.

However, Kostek doesn’t seem to mind the booty grab by Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as NFL fans call him. The Sports Illustrated model is seen wearing a pair of black leggings and a black crop top as she wraps her leg around her Super Bowl champion boyfriend, and throws her arms around his neck.

Camille is smiling as she looks towards the sky, her long, blonde hair, which is styled in waves, falls down her back.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rob Gronkowski seems to love groping Camille Kostek. Earlier this month, the NFL star and his model girlfriend were seen having a great time while on a yacht during a post-Super Bowl vacation together.

In the video Camille is seen dancing and twerking, while Gronk grabs a handful of her famous posterior while their friends laugh and cheer. The pair were also seen dirty dancing during the New England Patriots championship parade earlier this year.

Last year, Kostek spoke out about her hard partying beau, saying that while he loves to have fun and get wild, he also has a heart of gold, and loves to snuggle up to her in his downtime.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the off season hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” Camille told the Improper Bostonian.

Fans can see more of Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek by following the pair on Instagram.