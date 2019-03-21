Watch Belgium Vs. Russia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

2018 FIFA World Cup semifinalist Belgium begin their quest for the UEFA 2020 European Championship when they host World Cup quarterfinalists Russia.

Despite losing to eventual champions France in the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and failing to qualify for the final four in the newly formed UEFA Nations League, Belgium still holds the number one spot in the world, according to the FIFA world rankings posted by FIFA.com. But more important to Roberto Martinez’s side, they have been handed a golden opportunity to coast through the qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA European Championships, being placed in Group I where the highest-ranked competing team will be Scotland, who currently hold the 40th position on the FIFA table. But Belgium gets the qualifying round underway on Thursday against the world’s 50th-ranked squad, Russia, in a match that will live stream from Brussels.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Belgium vs. Russia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group I match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 50,000-seat King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, March 21. In Russia, the live stream will begin at 10:45 p.m., Moscow Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Thursday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning, March 22.

The Russians, however, were not only the hosts of the 2018 World Cup, but also the tournament’s Cinderalla team, somehow advancing all the way to the quarterfinals before falling on penalty kicks to eventual finalists Croatia, as The Washington Post recounted.

Belgium, who were blown out 5-2 by Switzerland in their final Nations League game on November 18 of last year, will now be missing one of their most potent goal-scoring forces in Romelu Lukaku, who will sit out the Russia match, per AS.com, with the same foot injury that kept him out of Manchester United’s FA Cup match over the weekend. But Martinez believes that the star striker may be ready too return by Sunday, when Belgium faces Cyprus in another Euro Group I qualifier.

Denis Cheryshev was a World Cup hero for Russia with four goals. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

