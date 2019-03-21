‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Why Did J.T. Return?

J.T. is back, and The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal he’s not through wreaking havoc on Genoa City just yet.

While J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) finished the latest Y&R episode down, according to The Inquisitr, he’s not entirely out. J.T. broke into the Abbott cabin and made Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) tie their arms and legs together. Then he explained the rather bizarre way he survived being buried alive — his body weight and the weight of the dirt caused a drain pipe to burst, and he escaped. In a rage, J.T. smashed things up and ended up creating a gas leak. The fumes along with his raging head pain caused him to pass out while the women choked on the gas.

While things look bleak for everybody, it’s unlikely that Y&R will send another cabin sky high in a fiery inferno. There’s a reason why J.T. returned, and Thad Luckinbill recently talked to TV Land about his reprisal of the role and why the character changed so dramatically during his last return. The change to an abusive ex-husband didn’t sit well with long-time viewers.

Luckinbill admitted that he’s incredibly protective of the character of J.T., and even though his run on the soap was initially planned for three days, J.T. made it work in Genoa City. Luckinbill, who’s also a film producer, reminded fans that he’s the only person who ever played the role.

Today on #YR, Victor learns of a dangerous plan, Christine questions Rey's motives, and Victoria's world is rocked! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/s6BMpiB3hS pic.twitter.com/rODsimKo3C — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 21, 2019

As for Luckinbill’s thoughts on the abuse storyline for J.T. and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), the actor said, “When Mal (Young, then-executive producer/head writer) came to me with the idea [of J.T. being an abuser], I had to really think about it because it was definitely out there… I had to be careful and think it through in regards to what we were saying with the character and what we were doing with it.”

The good news for fans is that J.T.’s most recent return to Genoa City could end up being interesting. While it looks like he may end up dead or in prison, Luckinbill hints that the storyline could be more nuanced. He said, “Even in this next round of me being there, it’s really clever what Josh [Griffith, head writer] has come up with.”

While it seems like J.T. may be doomed given all that’s happened, in soap land, anything is possible. That’s part of what makes it so exciting to watch five days a week all year long. There’s still a chance that J.T. will be redeemed in some way.