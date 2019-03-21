Netflix’s 2018 Post-Apocalyptic Horror Film ‘Bird Box’ Gets Sequel

Netflix's 2018 hit gets a sequel, 'Malorie.'

Netflix’s 2018 horror hit, Bird Box, inspired by author Josh Malerman’s novel with the same title, tells the story of Malorie Hayes, who is played by Sandra Bullock. Malorie lives in a post-apocalyptic world that is fraught by a hostile, unfamiliar energy. The energy makes people commit suicide whenever they come across it. Malorie is trying to survive alongside her two children in this hostile environment, and every day their struggle becomes more difficult.

Malerman wrote the novel, Bird Box, in 2014. After he watched the film and revisited his book, he realized there were some questions presented in the plot that were never addressed by the original story. Since Malerman wanted to make sure he addressed the areas of Bird Box that remained up in the air, he decided it was time to follow up his story with a sequel. Malerman talked about what it was like to consider a sequel after he watched the film with his fiancée, musician and artist Allison Laakko, one night.

”At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, ‘I want to know what happens next!’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen’, so it really was this warm feeling. ‘They’ve left there, [It’s] similar in that they’re trying to make things work. It’s not like it opens with them in paradise,” Malerman said, according to Contact Music.

Malerman’s sequel, titled Malorie, begins eight years after the ending of Bird Box. While Malerman had every intention of tying up the loose ends and answering unanswered questions present in the original film, his sequel’s main intention is to focus on his main character, Malorie. Some fans of the book and film wanted to hear more information about Malorie’s two children, who are named Boy and Girl. However, Malorie’s two children are not the characters at the center of the plot. Instead, the sequel is supposed to be Malorie’s story, and titling the film after that character places the spotlight right on her.

”In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I’ve been writing Malorie, I’ve been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl. But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better,” Malerman said, according to Contact Music.