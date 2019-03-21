Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Donald Trump For Going After John McCain Months After Death

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) passed away in August last year after a battle with brain cancer. Throughout his life, McCain fought in Vietnam for the U.S. military, suffered as a prisoner of war, and became a successful and beloved politician who fought for veteran’s rights. Despite being a Republican, he worked well with former President Barack Obama. Not so much with GOP President Donald Trump.

The incumbent president took somewhat of a dislike to McCain, so much so that the senator requested Trump not be invited to his funeral. Now, months after McCain was laid to rest, Trump is still complaining about McCain. After firing off a number of tweets about McCain over the weekend, and then further taking credit for the late senator’s work on Wednesday, people have started firing back at the president.

One of those people is actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to The Atlantic, Schwarzenegger, who became good friends with McCain during his years in politics, has had enough of Trump’s unnecessary tirade against a dead man.

“He was just an unbelievable person,” Schwarzenegger said.

“So an attack on him is absolutely unacceptable if he’s alive or dead—but even twice as unacceptable since he passed away a few months ago. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to do that. I just think it’s a shame that the president lets himself down to that kind of level. We will be lucky if everyone in Washington followed McCain’s example, because he represented courage.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls President Trump’s attacks on the late John McCain “absolutely unacceptable," reports @peteratlantic: https://t.co/mNXLjSpVFQ — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 20, 2019

Trump fired shots at a number of people and organizations over Twitter over the weekend but made sure to give his qualms about McCain some airtime too.

One tweet about the senator complained that he had shared the Russia dossier — which the president still claims is fake — with the FBI, calling it a “dark stain” against McCain. He then slammed the senator for being the deciding vote when it came to repealing Obamacare, and daring to vote against the president.

Another tweet accused McCain of “working together” with the Democrats against him with regards to the Russia dossier.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump wasn’t even done by Wednesday. Speaking in Lima, Ohio, the president complained he hadn’t received a “thank you” for McCain’s funeral which he claimed he’d had to approve, before taking credit for the Choice program which was championed by McCain and Sen. Bernie Sanders before Trump even announced he was running for president.

Why Trump has suddenly become so irritable with McCain nearly seven months after the senator’s death appears to be a complete mystery, with no one offering up any clear answers about this latest list of complaints out of the blue.

Whatever the reason behind the tirade, McCain is probably resting easy, unconcerned about Twitter or the president he seemed glad to leave behind.