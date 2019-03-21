Amazon’s Latest Kindle Device Is Priced For Budget Conscious — And You Can Read It In The Dark

Budget Kindle buyers can now get the light they asked for.

In a bid to bring light to those reading on a budget, Amazon has released its latest Kindle with the budget-conscious in mind. Now avid readers will be able to read late into the night with the newest version of their Kindle devices.

Simply called the “all-new Kindle,” Amazon is releasing the latest offering from April 10. The price range will be $89.99 / £69.99 / AU$139, according to Tech Radar. This will mean a price increase from $49.99 / £59.99 / AU$109 for the previous Kindle budget model, which didn’t include the light function.

Giving the option of an adjustable light function means that avid book fans will be able to adjust the light level on the new Kindle in order to adapt to the surroundings for best reading comfort.

The all-new Kindle 2019 model will also offer Bluetooth connectivity which will allow users to “pair it with headphones or a speaker for audiobook playback.” In addition, an updated design as well as a 6-inch, 167ppi E Ink display is also offered on the new device.

Engadget also points out that the new Kindle model offers a “glare-free capacitive touchscreen display” which puts in the ballpark of Amazon’s more expensive models.

However, as Tech Radar points out, the viewability isn’t as sharp as the 300ppi display on Kindle’s Paperwhite. However, this should be expected considering the Paperwhite model is much more expensive than the new entry-level device. And, for those that are just interested in being able to read after dark, this shouldn’t be considered a major issue.

The all-new @AmazonKindle, announced today, is the first Kindle with a built-in adjustable front light under $100. Read more from @Engadget. https://t.co/YmdeLiZ3IL — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 20, 2019

Kevin Keith, the vice president of Amazon Devices offered the following statement about the updated Kindle model.

“The team worked hard to bring this customer-favorite feature to our most affordable device, and we’re excited to introduce the all-new Kindle — the first Kindle under $100 with a built-in adjustable front light.”

The latest Kindle device is also packed with Audible support, Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice, Goodreads, Smart Lookup, Goodreads integration, and Family Library, according to Engadget.

In addition, Amazon is planning to roll out new reading features for this device as well as models going as far back at the Gen 6 Paperwhite, which was released in 2013. So, for those who have older model Kindles, make sure you keep an eye out for these new functions in the upcoming months.

Available in black and white option, the latest Amazon Kindle will be available from April 10. The device will also come with a free three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, a service that allows readers to select from a variety of books on Amazon for a set monthly fee of $10.