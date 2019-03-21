Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Stuns In A White Bikini On Instagram

Danish stunner Josephine Skriver recently posted a picture on Instagram to show off her amazingly-sexy figure — a decision that left her fans completely titillated.

The picture was posted on her workout Instagram page called JoJa — a collaborative account which she runs together with her fellow Victoria’s Secret angel and best friend, Jasmine Tookes. Anyone who follows the two hotties closely must be aware that they have been successfully running the page for quite a while. They also have a subsidiary YouTube channel with the same name wherein the models share exercise tips with their fans.

In the snap, Josephine was featured wearing a skimpy, white bikini top which allowed her to flash major cleavage, while her high-waist bikini bottoms — which she wore together with a stylish black belt — accentuated her well-toned legs as well as her very well-developed abs.

The model tied a white ribbon on her arm and wore her wet hair down to strike a pose against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. In the caption, Josephine informed her fans that she had been doing some water sports because they keep her active.

The picture garnered more than 35,000 likes and close to 170 comments wherein fans and followers appreciated and praised the 25-year-old model for the efforts that she employs in maintaining her figure.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he is totally loving the picture, while another fan called Josephine “gorgeous” and added that the shot reminded him of some vintage Bond movie.

Other fans showered her with lots of fire, hearts, and kiss emojis to let the model know that she has millions of admirers across the globe.

Prior to posting the said picture, Josephine took to her personal Instagram page and shared another eye-popping snap with her fans wherein she was featured wearing a sheer royal blue bodysuit that allowed her to put her beautiful figure on full display.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the skimpy ensemble made her look nothing short of gorgeous and the picture in question amassed more than 295,000 likes and above a thousand comments as of the writing of this piece. Fans and followers, as usual, were mesmerized by Skriver’s body and consequently praised her for her passion for fitness.

And although it looks like she works out all the time, the model revealed in an interview with PopSugar Middle East that she is just an average girl and also gives herself a break sometimes.